Apple iPhone 15 May Be Launched on This Day

Apple has been regularly launching iPhones every September of the year and that is expected to continue for the Apple iPhone 15 as well. While the company has not confirmed the official keynote date yet, it is now speculated that this may be held on the 2nd week of September.

The information comes from the new memo which was cited by the source of 9to5Mac. In the note, Apple is asking its employees to avoid taking leaves or day offs on September 13. It was not directly stated what is the reason for this, but it is believed this is due to an important smartphone announcement.

Also read: Discover the best hidden features on iPhones

In reference, last year's iPhone 14 became official on September 7, which was Wednesday and the same day as on September 13 next month. Although both dates are in-line in providing hints on the possible Apple event, the iPhone 15 release may kick off at different timing. Instead, the pre-order could happen a few days after the announcement followed by the actual availability after a week or so.

Of course, each model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro might even get a varying release date depending on the region and other factors. For instance, the standard iPhone 14 and two iPhone 14 Pro (review) models hit stores first while the iPhone 14 Plus (review) only arrived in October due to supply constraint. It remains unknown what would be the case on this year's iPhone range.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro specs and features

As regards the details in the specifications, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to come with the Dynamic Island cutout on the display. Both will also share the type-C USB port that replaces the Lightning port. Additionally, the other notable new features include a stacked 48 MP main rear sensor and A16 Bionic chipset.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would likely debut on a titanium frame along with the action button copied from the Watch Ultra. Their camera setup may be partly changed as only the bigger Pro Max could get a periscope camera. At the same time, the two will enlist the A17 Bionic processor.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Design and display. / © 9to5Mac

There are also reports that battery capacities on the four iPhone 15 variants are becoming bigger. Hence, battery life on the lineup is anticipated to be improved. Specifically, it was recently said by Twitter leaker @RGCloudS that Apple is utilizing a stacked battery design, which explains the increased battery density without adding heft to the final product.

Beyond the specs and features, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to become pricier compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. The bigger starting on-board storage for these base models is said to be one of the reasons. What's unclear if the prices for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are retained.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 9 (2021) Apple's best-selling iPad 9 is now at its second-best price on Amazon. To device database

Do you intend to buy or upgrade to an iPhone 15 this year? Which features do you think are worth it? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.