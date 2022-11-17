iPhone 14 Pro (Max) orders get longer waiting time — Here's where to buy instead

Apple has been facing iPhone 14 supply issues since it launched the lineup at the end of September. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are particularly the most affected iPhone models having longer waiting time. Unfortunately, the problem is getting worse, further delaying the shipment of new orders from Apple Store in the US.

Based on MacRumors' findings the official online store of Apple is now estimating the iPhone 14 Pro shipment at around 6 weeks, which has drastically increased from 3-4 weeks a few weeks ago. The updated delivery time targets it now at the end of December and would miss Christmas that will be kicking on a weekend.

iPhone 14 Pro availability varies

It's important to note that these estimates are quoted from Apple's online store. Upon checking, we found out that retailers like Best Buy have available iPhone 14 and Pro Max units on-hand for pick-up based orders in some locations. Availability also depends on the memory configurations and color variants you will be getting with the Deep Purple and Space Black as the most sought options.

As the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the estimated delivery is shorter. This suggests that demand for the non-pro duo is quite lower compared to the pro models. It may also mean that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max manufacturing line have been impacted most by the recent Covid restrictions in China.

Where to order the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with shortest delivery time?

If you're planning to buy the iPhone 14 Pro (Max), you'd better check the availability from Best Buy or from carriers if you intend to activate immediately. Alternatively, you can check the purchase links for the aforementioned two models below.

