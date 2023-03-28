iPadOS 16.4 to Level-Up Apple Pencil Hover with Tilt and Azimuth Support

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Along with the release of iOS 16.4 for iPhones, Apple is also rolling out the iPadOS 16.4. While the two updates share most of the features and changes, a notable upgrade to Pencil hover called tilt and azimuth is now introduced for supported iPad Pro models. Here's how it works and which iPad you can use the Apple Pencil tilt and azimuth.

The changelog for the iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 are mostly identical. Among these are new Unicode emojis, VoiceOver on maps and weather, a fix to Matter-ready thermostats on Home, and web apps notifications which are all coming to Apple's tablets as well. The significant change dedicated to the iPad, specifically on the latest iPad Pro, is tilt and azimuth when using the Apple Pencil Hover.

Apple Pencil Hover's tilt and azimuth: Which iPad Pro and Pencil are compatible

Apple Pencil Hover is introduced with the 2022 4th gen iPad Pro 11-inch and 6th gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch (review). The feature lets you preview your mark when using the Apple Pencil for up to 12mm (0.47-inch) above the display's surface. Furthermore, it is compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

Apple Pencil Hover with preview markings
Apple Pencil Hover shows preview markings. The tilt and azimuth function will add dynamic preview. / © Apple

With tilt and azimuth support, preview with Apple Pencil Hover is now enhanced. For example, if your pencil is at an angle position, the preview will now give a wider mark target. Adjusting it to a higher angle reduces the line preview up until to the size of a dot when the Apple Pencil is at 90-degree or perpendicular to the display. More importantly, Pencil Hover can work in tandem with pinch gesture when adjusting the preview mark size.

Currently, the Apple Pencil Hover works the Notes app and select third-party photo editing apps. Apart from the previewing the marks, hover can also be utilized when interacting with tools and controls of these apps, such as picking the color in Procreate.

Apple Pencil Hover compatibility of iPad Pro models and apps
Apple Pencil Hover when using on the third-party Procreate app. / © Apple

How to install the iPadOS 16.4 update and get the Pencil Hover feature

The iPadOS 16.4 is compatible with iPad and iPad Pro models that run on the iPadOS 16 that was released at the end of last year. To manually check and install the software, go to the General in the settings and choose Software Update. Alternatively, you'll get to be to notified when the update is already available. 

What are your thoughts on the tilt and azimuth feature of the Apple Pencil Hover? And are you updating to the iPadOS 16.4? Share to us in the comment section.

