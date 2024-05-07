Apple has scheduled its next event dubbed as “Let Loose” on May 7. While the iPhone manufacturer has not confirmed what the affair is all about, it is expected the new iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets and iPad accessories that will accompany these devices will be announced. Here's a guide on how to catch the event.

How to Watch Apple's Let Loose event

Apple's Let Loose event is going to kick off on May 7, which falls on a Tuesday, and will begin at exactly 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM BST / 4:00 PM CET. You can also be notified by going to one of the channels below and adding it to your calendar.

The event will be an online affair and streamed across Apple's different channels including its website and the Apple TV so that everyone has a chance to tune in. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the event will have a runtime of approximately 35 minutes, so it looks like a lot will be presented.

Here is a list of available channels on where you can stream the event:

apple.com

Apple TV app

YouTube

2024 iPad Pro with the “best” OLED, M4 chip, and AI

The new Apple iPad Pro will headline this year's Let Loose event, which will consist of 11-inch and 13-inch models. Both tablets have been widely leaked numerous times, suggesting major upgrades not seen in recent iPad generations, including a switch to a more advanced OLED display coming from a mini-LED panel in the 2022 iPad Pro (review).

A recent blog post from display analyst Ross Young mentioned how displays on these iPads are the “best OLED panels in the market.” There seems to be no hard evidence to support his claim or how it will fare against Samsung's OLED in the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (review). Regardless, we won't have to wait too long to find out.

Among the benefits of OLED panels are punchier color output, deeper contrast, and wider viewing angles. This display type is more efficient and might help deliver longer battery life. The adoption of an OLED display is also seen to offer a thinner build for both iPad Pro models which aligns with the rumor of Apple giving its upcoming premium slabs a makeover.

Will the new iPad Pro's OLED display outclass Samsung's OLED in the Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra)? / © nextpit

Just a couple of weeks from the event, Mark Gurman reported the OLED iPad Pro could be equipped with an Apple M4 chipset instead of the alleged M3 chip that debuted in MacBook laptops this year.

Opting for the Apple M4 allows the company to enable new generative AI features that are likely to be mentioned in the same event. However, Apple might wait to fully reveal all those functions at the WWDC developers conference in June or at the iPadOS 18 (iOS 18) launch this fall.

A larger iPad Air

Leaks suggested that Apple is refreshing its iPad Air catalog as well. Similar to the iPad Pro, this year's iPad Air will have two sizes: 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. The latter is the first of its kind after several iPad Air generations being only offered in one size.

Both the new iPad Air models are believed to use an older LCD screen instead of the mini-LED or OLED. This choice could keep the iPad Air prices lower compared to its iPad Pro counterparts, but it will also miss out on those advantages.

Apple's iPad Air M3 12.9-inch model render shows similarities to the iPad Air (2022). / © 91Mobiles

Another way the 2024 iPad Air could be cheaper is how it will feature the Apple M3 chipset and not the upcoming M4 silicon. Based on what we know, Apple's M3 will still be a significant leap from the M1 chip of the last iPad Air 5th gen (review) in terms of performance and chipset capability.

Besides the internal circuitry, alleged iPad Air renders of the 12.9-inch model have been published before, revealing a familiar design with modest bezels and a slightly redesigned camera island at the back. The two iPad Air models could also retain the slim and lightweight aluminum build.

Apple Pencil 3 and Magic Keyboard

Apart from the slew of iPads, Apple is widely expected to introduce a 3rd-generation Apple Pencil or Pencil 3. Related findings have hinted at the new Pencil boasting gesture-based features such as “squeeze” while Gurman mentioned it will add haptic feedback that could provide a realistic pencil experience.

The Pencil 3 could be accompanied by new iPad keyboards that will pair with these iPads. It is likely we will see variants of these keyboards such as one with a trackpad and without a trackpad. However, it's unknown what improvements are in store for these official Apple keyboards.

Will you watch Apple's Let Loose event? What do you expect from the new iPad? Share your predictions with us in the comments.