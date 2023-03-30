Apple's Next-gen iPad Pro M3 Processor may be Crazily Fast

With Apple launching the iPad Pro tablets at the end of 2022, the succeeding lineup is not anticipated to arrive until early next year. A new wild rumor is now pointing out some juicy details about the Apple M3 chipset, which will likely power the next-gen OLED iPad Pro (2024) as well.

Apple has been fitting the same standard M series chip to the iPad Pro and some models of the MacBook. Evidently, that will possibly continue in the foreseeable future as seen in the iPad Pro 2022 (review) with both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models equipped with the octa-core M2.

Apple iPad Pro 2024's M3 processor

According to the host of an Apple-focused Max Tech channel, Vadim Yeryev, the upcoming Apple M3 chip may perform even better than the recent M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets found in the MacBook Pro laptops unveiled in January. The source provided an estimate of 3472 single-core and 13,676 multicore points.

Compared to the MacBook M2 Pro that averages 2600 in the single-core testing, the Apple M3 has 23 percent higher performance, which is considerably a big boost. However, the M2 Pro and M2 Max would still be able to retain their advantage in the multicore section, albeit by having a slim margin over the unannounced entry-level Apple processor.

Apple iPad Pro 2022 is powered by an M2 SoC with Wi-Fi 6E standard / © NextPit

Apple iPad Pro 2024 features and pricing

Apart from the chip, Apple's 2024 iPad Pro series is said to feature OLED displays for the first time. Based on a forecast of notable display analyst, the new panels on the future Apple premium tablets will result in thinner bezels resulting in slightly increased screen real estate and an overall sleeker profile.

All of these exciting changes seem to suggest Apple is hiking the prices of its OLED iPad Pro models. The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) is said to fetch a crazy price tag of $1500 while the 13-inch variant would retail at $1800 or 61 percent higher than the current iPad Pro 2022.

Would you consider replacing your MacBook or laptop with an Apple iPad Pro slab in the future? Let us know your thoughts.