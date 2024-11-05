Hot topics

Apple iPad Mini 7 specs price launch date
© nextpit
If you've been hunting for a light or compact tablet, now might be the right time. Apple's latest iPad Mini 7 which was just launched last month is seeing a massive discount ahead of Black Friday. On Amazon, the base model is down to $399 from the usual $499, which is a $100 (20 percent) reduction.

You can obtain the savings by applying the coupon code before checking out. This applies to the purple, blue, and starlight colors of the iPad Mini 7.

Why the Apple iPad Mini 7 is worth it

Apple announced and released the iPad Mini 7 in October, less than a month ago, making the slab fresh. While it doesn't drastically change from the outside compared to the iPad Mini 6 from three years ago, it brings major upgrades under the hood instead.

Equipped with the A17 Pro chipset, the iPad Mini 7 is as powerful and speedy as the iPhone 15 Pro. There's a six-core CPU clocked at 3.78 GHz and a five-core GPU while the neural engine is twice as fast as the previous chip it replaces. The RAM is now doubled to 8 GB, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features such as Writing Tools and the upcoming Image Playground and Image Wand.

Apple iPad Mini 7 (2024)
The Apple iPad Mini 7 is compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © Apple

The iPad Mini 7 features the same 8.3-inch screen size in a thin metal build, but the Retina display now supports Smart HDR 4 for more vibrant colors and addresses the jelly-scrolling effect. The panel is also compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro which adds a hover effect and more precise sketching and drawing input.

Additionally, the iPad Mini 7 has a faster USB-C port with data transfer speed of up to 10 Gbps. Plus, there's faster and more stable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Is there a specific feature in the iPad Mini 7 you're excited to test? Let us know if you're intending to buy one soon.

