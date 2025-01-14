If you’re waiting for a great deal on the Apple iPad Mini 7, now might be the perfect time to make your move. Launched just a few months ago, this compact Apple tablet is now available at a massive discount. Both Best Buy and Amazon have reduced the price of the base model to $399—a $100 drop, or 20 percent off the usual price.

The discount applies to all color options, including the newly introduced purple and green finishes. The 256 GB variant also benefits from a $100 price reduction, bringing it down to $499 from its original $599.

Why Buy the Apple iPad Mini 7 (2024)?

Apple’s iPad Mini 7 (review) was released in October last year, arriving as a long-awaited successor to the 2021 model. While its design remains largely unchanged, it retains its hallmark compact, lightweight, and thin form factor—an excellent choice for users prioritizing portability.

Internally, however, the iPad Mini 7 features meaningful upgrades. The new 8.3-inch Retina LCD screen addresses the “jelly effect” experienced during scrolling. It also introduces support for the Apple Pencil Pro, which now includes a hover feature, making it a valuable tool for artists and creators who enjoy sketching or drawing.

The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

Powering the iPad Mini 7 is Apple’s new A17 Pro chipset. This processor not only ensures fast and seamless multitasking but also enables Apple Intelligence-ready tools such as Image Playground and Genmoji. Additionally, the enhanced chip contributes to improved battery efficiency, allowing the tablet to last an entire day or more depending on usage.

The iPad Mini 7 also comes with a faster USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port with data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps. Charging speeds have been significantly improved as well, cutting down the time needed to recharge the device.

If you’re in the market for a portable Apple tablet, the iPad Mini 7 at this discounted rate is worth considering. What are your thoughts on this deal? Would you take advantage of this offer?