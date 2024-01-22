iPad Mini 6 at $100 Less is a Compact Tablet Best for Consumption

While Apple has not updated the iPad Mini lineup for over a couple of years, the current iPad Mini 6 remains a very popular compact Apple tablet . In fact, Apple still sells loads of it up to the present day. If you're up to buying one at a discounted rate, the tiny iPad returns to one of its best prices at $399, netting you a $100 saving (20 percent off) from Best Buy and Amazon.

The deal is for both the base storage with 64 GB and one with a 256 GB storage. As for the latter, the regular price of $649 is similarly shaved off by $100, dropping it to $549. Most importantly, all four colorways of the iPad Mini 6 are available for you to choose.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad mini 6 (2021) Buy the Apple iPad Mini 6 (2021) for $100 less on Amazon or Best Buy.

Why Apple's iPad Mini 6 (2021) is a recommendable tiny tablet to buy

The iPad Mini 6 (review) was launched at the end of 2021, but it doesn't make it a slouch despite being on the scene for quite a while now. It has a sleek build in an aluminum chassis that is comparably more premium than many of its competitors. Likewise, it has a shrank form factor that makes it very portable and can be held with one hand when you're reading e-books.

Apple's iPad Mini 6 features an 8.3-inch IPS LCD screen, which is protected by a scratch-resistant coating and more than sharp for its size with a near 2K resolution and 500 nits of typical brightness. Both the capable Apple Pencil 2 and new Pencil USB-C styluses are compatible with the tablet as well. It also boasts stereo speakers that produce loud and crisp sound, suitable when you're streaming videos.

The 2nd generation Apple Pencil will also stick to the smallest iPad model in 2022. / © NextPit

When it comes to performance, the Apple A15 powers the iPad Mini 6. The chip can easily handle multitasking and running graphics-intensive apps and games. Plus, it draws power efficiently which also extends the tablet's battery life for more than a couple of days. Charging it more versatile, thanks to the inclusion of a USB-C 3.1 port, meaning you can use the iPhone 15's cable to charge or vice versa.

Are you looking for a mini tablet as an e-book reader or media consumption machine? What do you think fo the Apple iPad Mini 6, especially that it is now cheaper? Tell us in the comments.