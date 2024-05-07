Apple's latest iPad is positioned as a true laptop replacement. The company is committed to elevating the iPad's functionality to parallel traditional laptops, featuring hardware upgrades such as the new M4 chips and more intuitive software for multitasking. With these enhancements, Apple appears set to redefine the iPad's role. But how many models are available? In this buyer's guide, we simplify Apple's iPad lineup for you, distinguishing between those designed for a classic tablet experience and the newer, more computer-like devices.

All iPads compared in 2024

In May 2024, Apple unveiled the 7th generation iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 13-inch models, equipped with M4 chips. As anticipated, the new iPad Air was also released, available in 11-inch and 13-inch models and featuring M2 chips.

On the same day, Apple updated the accessory ecosystem for the iPads, introducing a more computer-like keyboard and an advanced Apple Pencil. We have prepared a special article covering all the new releases from the "Get Loose" event on May 7, just for you:

Table of Contents:

Apple iPad Pro 2024: Starting from $999

The iPad Pro models now start at $999 for the 11-inch version and $1,299 for the 13-inch variant, available in Space Gray and Silver. These new models offer a leap in performance and display technology, setting them apart in the Apple lineup.

For the first time, Apple introduces OLED technology to the iPad Pro series. The 11-inch and 13-inch displays are now labeled as Ultra Retina XDR and utilize something the company is calling Tandem OLED panels for "unparalleled" precision in image performance. Both sizes boast impressive specifications, including 1000 nits of typical brightness, peaking at 1600 nits for HDR content. The display supports XDR precision, offering deeper blacks and enhanced detail in shadows and low-light conditions. A nano-texture glass option is also available for those seeking reduced glare.

In terms of dimensions, these are Apple's thinnest products ever, measuring just 5.3 mm for the 11-inch model and 5.1 mm for the 13-inch model. The internal architecture has been significantly upgraded with the introduction of the M4 SoC, which utilizes 3 nm technology, featuring 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores. This setup delivers a performance four times faster than previous models while using only a quarter of the energy.

Apple iPad Pro 2024 in a nutshell. / © Apple

Additionally, the new Neural Engine (a.k.a. NPU) boasts a 16-core design capable of conducting 38 trillion operations per second, making these devices incredibly powerful for AI applications. The thermal performance has also been improved by 20%, ensuring better efficiency during high-demand tasks.

On the software side, the tablets support iPadOS 17—and the upcoming iPadOS 18—, which includes features like Stage Manager and the Core ML framework. Apple has also introduced professional applications such as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, enhancing productivity and creativity. A new feature, Live Multicam in the Final Cut Camera app, allows users to direct multi-camera videos remotely.

Camera technology has also been enhanced, with a 12MP 4K ProRES capability and an improved LiDAR scanner for better depth sensing. The ultrawide front camera now sits on the landscape edge, and the flash has been enhanced with AI for brighter images.

The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro now comes in two colors and includes a function row and a larger pad, adding to the versatility and portability of these devices. These iPads support the new Apple Pencil Pro, making them more powerful and adaptable than ever before.

iPad Pro 2024: Costs iPad Pro 2024: 11-inch 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB Wi-Fi $999 $1,199 $1,599 $1,999 5G $1,199 - - - Nano-texture glass - - $1,699 - iPad Pro 2024: 13-inch 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB Wi-Fi $1,299 $1,499 $1,899 $2,299 5G $1,499 - - - Nano-texture glass - $1,999 -

Apple iPad Air 2024: Starting at $599

The iPad Air, a favorite choice for users seeking a balance of performance and affordability, received a significant upgrade from Apple on May 7, 2024. The new models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, are now equipped with advanced M2 chips.

This transition marks a pivotal shift in the iPad experience, moving from the standard tablet functionality to a more computer-like software experience—although not as advanced as the Pro models—, enhancing its capability for artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks.

Apple has introduced the Liquid Retina display technology to the new iPad Air, increasing the screen size by 30% in the 13-inch model, which results in an immersive viewing experience.

The design updates include a front camera now situated on the landscape edge, ideal for video calls and streaming, and landscape stereo speakers that enhance audio quality. The iPad Air is now offered in four stylish finishes: blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.

Apple iPad Air 2024 in a nutshell! / © Apple

The new iPad Air is 50% faster than its predecessor due to the 15% improvement in CPU performance. It also introduces new features such as Apple Pencil hover, which allows for greater precision and is compatible with the new Magic Keyboard, enhancing productivity and creativity.

These enhancements make the new iPad Air not only a powerful device for general use but also particularly adept at handling demanding AI and ML applications, all while maintaining an affordable price point.

The device also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and the cellular model is upgraded to 5G, ensuring high-speed internet access on the go. These are the suggested prices for the new model, with a price increase of 20 dollars for the 5G models:

iPad Air 2022: Costs iPad Air 2024 11-inch 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB Wi-Fi $599 $699 $899 $1,099 5G $749 - - - iPad Air 2024 13-inch 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB Wi-Fi $799 $899 $1,099 $1,299 5G $949 - - -

Apple iPad (10th generation): Starting from $349

The latest basic iPad was released in October 2022. The base iPad broke many traditions in the base model, ditching not only the front home button but also the Lightning port, this last one replaced by USB-C. Although still using Touch ID as its biometric feature, the fingerprint sensor is now housed on the side, similar to the rest of the iPad line.

Removing the front home button allowed the 10th generation iPad to get a bigger screen, 10.9-inch instead of the classic 10.2'' used since 2019 in the 7th generation. The slightly bigger screen was accompanied by an increase in resolution, now 2360 x 1640 pixels, instead of 2160 x 1620 in the 9th generation.

The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © nextpit

Processing-wise, the 10th gen iPad was upgraded to the A14 Bionic SoC, the same one used in the iPhone 12. It promises improvements in terms of performance and brings support for 5G networks in the cellular model. In the storage department, Apple kept the same 64 and 256 GB options.

Both cameras in the iPad 2022 were also updated, with the main camera getting a resolution bump from 8 to 12 megapixels. The front-facing camera, meanwhile, was moved to the longer side of the tablet, making video calls in landscape mode the default option.

The iPad 2021 is still available, with the classic front home button. / © nextpit

Battery life specs are the same as the previous version, with up to 10 hours of web browsing on the Wi-Fi model, and up to 9 hours when using cellular connectivity. Speaking of the previous model, the 9th generation iPad was not discontinued following the 10th gen release. Apple kept the 2021 model on store shelves as a low-cost alternative to the upgraded model.

iPad 10th generation: Price iPad 10th generation 64 GB 256 GB Wi-Fi $349 $499 5G $499 $649 iPad 9th generation 64 GB 256 GB Wi-Fi $329 $479 4G LTE $459 $609

The 9th generation iPad starts from $329. However, the price increases exponentially with more memory and an LTE module. You can refer to the prices in the table above.

Summary

Front camera positioned in landscape mode

Really stable performance

USB-C port instead of Lightning (Finally!)

A reliable companion Bad Support for first generation Apple Pencil (Lightning port)

64 GB variant is a joke in 2022

Quality-to-price ratio is not justified Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Apple iPad mini 2021: Starting from $499

While Apple has retained the familiar design of the basic iPad, the iPad mini experienced a redesign in 2021. The new iPad mini appeared with far thinner bezels than before, sans the home button and the Touch ID sensor.

The chassis houses an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with IPS technology. Thanks to its resolution of 2226 x 1488 pixels, the pixel density of the iPad mini is very impressive. Fortunately, True Tone support is also included, as well as support for the P3 color space and Apple's second-generation Apple Pencil.

You can choose between Space Gray, Rose, Violet, and Polaris colors for the iPad mini. The build material used is also 100 percent recycled aluminum. The dimensions of the smallest iPad stand at 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 millimeters (H x W x D). In large pockets, the Wi-Fi model weighs 293 grams while the LTE model is 4 grams heftier.

Other features include a USB-C port at the bottom and a magnetic port for the Apple Pencil 2 on the right side. Compared to the iPad 2021, the iPad mini also offers stereo speakers on both the top and bottom sides.

Small and pretty—the iPad mini 2021! / © nextpit

In terms of performance, the iPad mini 2021 is clearly ahead of the base model. This is due to Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, which is also used in the iPhone 13 range. Half a dozen CPU cores and five graphics cores ensure that you can edit 4K videos or play the latest mobile games without having to suffer long loading times. You can read more about the seemingly inexhaustible performance of the iPad mini in our review.

At this point, we would first like to point out the differences in the cameras to you. The selfie camera offers an ultra-wide-angle field of view, which allows you to use Apple's follow mode. It has a 12 MP resolution and supports the Smart HDR 3 standard as well as video recordings in 1080p at 60 frames per second.

The main camera on the back can record videos in 4K and also supports 60 FPS. However, you have to settle for 12 megapixels for videos—but the main camera is much faster with an aperture of f/1.8.

The size of the iPad mini with "Fabi for scale"! / © nextpit

Although the iPad mini's battery capacity is no doubt smaller due to its construction, Apple advertised battery runtimes of up to 10 hours when surfing the web via WLANs. When surfing via the cellular network with the LTE model, you can manage 9 hours without a power outlet. If the iPad mini needs to be plugged in, it can be done via USB-C.

Thanks to USB 3.1 Gen 1, the port also allows connections to external displays or hard drives. The data rates are correspondingly high with a maximum of 5 gigabits per second.

iPad mini 2021: Price iPad mini 2021 price 64 GB 256 GB Wi-Fi $499 $649 4G LTE $649 $799

If you decide to buy the iPad mini, you will have to spend at least $499 a pop. In addition to the 64 GB model, there is also a 256 GB model. As with the basic iPad, Apple also differentiates between cellular and WiFi-only models. All prices can be found in the table above this paragraph.

Summary

iPadOS 15 runs perfectly on it

Superb performance Bad No 120 Hertz refresh rate and ProMotion

No Face ID support Apple iPad mini 6 (2021)

Software

A significant advantage shared by all iPads is, unquestionably, Apple's operating system. The iPadOS is sleek, user-friendly, and potent. It is a heavily customized variant of Apple's iOS platform, a factor that distinguishes Apple from its competitors. After all, Android still tends to be cumbersome and prone to errors on tablets.

As of May 2024, the official version of the iPad software is iPadOS 17, which was released in mid-2023. If you are interested in learning about all the features that Apple introduced in this version, I highly recommend you check out our comprehensive guide for iPadOS 17.

The standout features of the new iPad operating system include enhancements for health and mindfulness in the Health app, a personalized lock screen with widgets, and fresh productivity features designed for the iPad. To learn more about these functionalities, and to find out if your tablet is eligible for the new update, I encourage you to read our iPadOS guide linked above.

A summary of what's new in Apple's iPadOS 17. / © nextpit

Accessories

Cases and keyboard covers

The practical Magic Keyboard is only available from Apple. / © nextpit

For additional flexibility and security in everyday life, Apple offers several accessories for all iPad models. Especially popular among users are cases and keyboard covers, which can add important functions in addition to more security.

For example, you can use a Smart Folio cover to protect the display of your iPad as well as to angle the entire tablet a bit. The keyboard covers also help you type, and with more expensive models you even get an additional trackpad.

Buy iPad cases from Apple Model Product page Apple iPad 10th generation Order now* Apple iPad mini 6th generation (2021) Order now* Apple iPad Air 11'' (2024) Order now* Apple iPad Pro 13'' (2024) Order now*

Apart from Apple, other manufacturers also offer cases and keyboard covers for Apple's iPad. When buying, you should make sure that the case is actually compatible with your model and screen size. It is also particularly practical if the accessory makes use of Apple's Smart Connector.

Styluses for Apple's iPads

Apple's own styluses are called "Apple Pencil", "Apple Pencil 2nd Generation" and the newest "Apple Pencil Pro". We have already described the compatibilities in detail. In short, all iPads are compatible with the 2nd generation, except for the basic iPad.

This is because only this has the required Lightning port to charge the stylus. However, the first generation Pencil cannot be magnetically held on all the other iPads. It is priced from $99 and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil costs $129.

Since May 7, 2024, users of the iPad have also counted with the most advanced Apple Pencil Pro. It introduces a suite of advanced features designed to enhance the creative process on the iPad Air and Pro models. The new stylus includes a new sensor that detects squeezes, allowing users to quickly switch tools and adjust settings without interrupting their workflow.

Additionally, it offers haptic feedback for intuitive user interactions and a gyroscope for precise control, which includes the ability to roll the device for detailed adjustments. The Apple Pencil Pro also supports the "Find My" feature, making it easier to locate if misplaced. It connects to the iPad Air via a new magnetic interface for pairing, charging, and storage.

Apple is not the only supplier of styluses, though, as there are third-party styluses out there that are compatible with the Apple iPad. However, do be cautious as you might end up with a lemon. To avoid that, see our list of the best Apple Pencil alternatives.

AirPods, MacBooks, and other peripherals

All iPad models support the WLAN and Bluetooth wireless standards. This makes them compatible with many other accessories already available in the market.

Apple especially integrates its devices seamlessly into its respective operating systems. Here are two examples: If you power up Apple's AirPods headphones, your iPad automatically recognizes them. The headphones also automatically detect which Apple device is currently playing music.

If you also use your Apple hardware with a shared Apple ID, you automatically link the devices together. If you click "Take Photo" on your Mac desktop, you can select your iPad here. Linking multiple devices is one of the clear strengths of choosing an iPad and other Apple devices.

All iPad generations at a glance Year Models Highlights 2024 iPad Pro 11" and 13" 2024

(7th generation) Available in 11-inch and 13-inch models

M4 processor

Nano-texture glass

OLED display

Landscape selfie camera 2024 iPad Air 11" and 13" 2024

(6th generation) Available in 11-inch and 13-inch models

M2 processor

Liquid Retina display technology

Landscape selfie camera 2022 iPad Pro 11" and 12.9" 2022

(6th generation) M2 SoC

Wi-Fi 6E support

ProRes video capture 2022 iPad 10th generation Redesigned base iPad with Pro model look, 10.9-inch display, and Touch ID

Apple A14 SoC

Updated 12 MP cameras in the front and back

USB-C charging and data port

5G connectivity support 2022 iPad Air 2022 iPad Air now with M1 SoC

5G connection in the cellular model

Increased base price

Center-stage support thanks to 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle front camera 2021 iPad mini 6th generation

iPad 9th generation

iPad Pro 5th generation Base iPad with an ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera

Redesigned iPad mini with Pro model look, 8.3-inch display, Touch ID, improved cameras, 5G compatible

Pro models now available with M1 chip, 5G compatible

New display technology mini LED in Pro model 2020 iPad 8th generation

iPad Air 4th generation

iPad Pro 4th generation 8th generation iPad only with new SoC

iPad Air with Pro model look and 10.9-inch display

Better cameras and Magic Keyboard compatibility

Pro model available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes

Dual cameras and LiDAR sensor on the back

Up to 1 TB of internal storage

Magic Keyboard launch 2019 iPad 7th generation

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad mini 5th generation Base iPad increased in size from 9.7-inches to 10.2-inches

Now supports smart keyboard via a smart connector

RAM increased from 2 to 3 GB

iPad Air with Touch ID on the power button

With a 10.5-inch display, support for True Tone and P3 color space

iPad mini compatible with Apple Pencil 2018 iPad 6th generation

iPad Pro 3rd generation Cheapest iPad supports Apple Pencil

iPad Pro now with facial recognition

Narrower display bezels like the iPhone X

Lightning connector of iPad Pro replaced with Lightning

Pro model without a headphone jack 2017 iPad 5th generation

iPad Pro 2nd generation Introduction of the A9 SoC

9.7-inch display with Retina resolution

Pro model with 10.5-inches or 12.9-inches 2016 iPad Pro with 9.7-inch New variant with a smaller display 2016 - No new iPad released 2015 iPad mini 4

iPad Pro mini model with thicker bezels but with Touch ID

iPad Pro introduced - with a 12.9-inch display

Stereo speakers

Up to 256 GB of internal storage 2014 iPad Air 2

iPad mini 3 iPad Air 2 in gold color variant, now 6.1 mm thin

No mechanical mute switch for the first time

Barometer and Touch ID sensor

mini model also comes with a Touch ID sensor 2013 iPad Air

iPad mini 2 First iPad Air in the style of the iPad mini is lighter than ever

WLAN technology MIMO introduced

In addition, the iPad mini with Retina display came on the market 2012 iPad 3rd generation

iPad 4th generation

iPad mini 0.6 millimeter thicker

5-megapixel camera with full-HD videos

First Retina display on iPad

First iPad with Siri support

Successor with Lightning connector appeared in the fall

iPad mini with a 7.9-inch display launched 2011 iPad 2 Same display size with the same resolution

Camera in front and back

GPS on board 2010 iPad The first iPad

9.7-inch touchscreen display

Wi-Fi and 3G version

Apple A4 with 256 MB RAM

Article updated in May 2024. Comments posted before the update were kept and may refer to previous versions of this list.