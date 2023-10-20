Hot topics

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Air May Launch as a Cheaper Pro Option

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Apple's iPad tablet catalog has always been crowded with various models ranging from the regular iPad and Mini all the way to the iPad Air and the Pro. It appears the iPhone manufacturer could expand the iPad lineup with the rumored new 12.9-inch iPad Air variant.

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Air

In a paywalled article from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, supply chain chatter points to Apple working on a bigger iPad Air model that boasts a 12.9-inch display. Once launched, the iPad Air is said to exist alongside its 10.9-inch iPad Air (review) and will add a cheaper option for consumers that prefer larger screen estate, which is currently only available with the iPad Pro (review).

The news outlet also added that the bigger iPad Air will use an IPS LCD panel with conventional LED backlighting similar to the smaller iPad Air. This is said to help reduce the cost of the tablet. For reference, the iPad Pro has been utilizing mini-LED technology exclusively for several years now, but the range will soon transition to OLED screens.

Apple iPad Pro
Apple iPad Pro 2022 is powered by an M1 SoC and comes equipped with a 12.9-inch LCD screen with mini-LED backlight. / © NextPit

Corroborating this news is a previous report from 9to5Mac about the iPhone manufacturer developing two iPad Air models with the corresponding internal numbers, J537 and J538. The two models might indicate two different sizes.

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Air price and release

Apart from the larger footprint, not many details about the 12.9-inch iPad Air have been released, including the price and release date. Plus, it's unlikely that this iPad Air model is the one that Apple plans to launch this year alongside the iPad Mini 7 and iPad 11.

Nonetheless, one can presume the larger iPad Air would sit between the smaller iPad Air and the base iPad Pro in terms of pricing and specifications. Perhaps this is one way the Cupertino company can keep its fans appeased following the rumors of the 2024 iPad Pro getting  more expensive at hitting MacBook territory.

Do you think there's room for Apple to add a 12.9-inch iPad Air to their lineup? Would you prefer buying this rather than spending it on the iPad Pro? Shoot us your answers in the comments.

Via: 9to5Mac Source: DigiTimes

