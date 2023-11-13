Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Air May Sport a Crazy Good LCD Resolution

With the year 2023 almost on a closing, the chances of Apple launching any iPad or iPad Pro models is becoming thinner. Instead, several reports suggest the Cupertino tech could refresh its entire tablet ranges by 2024 and that might include a new 12.9-inch iPad Air model. Today, another forecast supports the existence of the slab along its some features.

Apple iPad Air 12.9-inch release date

Following the forecast of outlet Digitimes about Apple's larger iPad Air model, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on the same idea. In his report published on Medium, Kuo said that Apple is planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Air in 2024 alongside the sub 11-inch iPad Air model. He believes that Apple's move is to compensate for the lack of any iPad entries this year.

The source also speculates about the possible release date of the two iPad Air models. Accordingly, Apple will start producing the tablets in the first quarter of 2024, meaning an actual announcement and availability will follow around in the second quarter. The upcoming WWDC might be a great chance for Apple to debut the new iPad Air catalog, which may kick off in June.

Apple iPad Air 12.9-inch display and processor

Interestingly, some specific hardware details about the first 12.9-inch iPad Air were mentioned as well. Kuo iterates that Apple is equipping the model with an IPS LCD panel rather than having a mini-LED similar to iPad Pros. This is said to keep the cost of the device lower and more accessible to buyers.

The Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) features a 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen. / © NextPit

The display solution will also use the oxide backplance technology and not the amorphous silicon or a-Si that is found on the current 5th gen iPad Air (review). Such technology may enable Apple to cram more pixels and consequently higher resolution on the 12.9-inch iPad Air despite the larger screen estate.

In addition, it is expected that two iPad Air models are enlisting a new custom Apple chipset. While not yet confirmed, it is likely that the base M3 SoC that debuted on the MacBook Pro and iMac will power the slabs. But if the tides are not on our side, the least we could get is last year's M2 silicon.

Apple OLED iPad Pro M3, iPad 11, and iPad Mini 7

Lastly, Kuo is also highlighting the other iPad tablets from the 2024 lineup of the iPhone maker. Namely, he sees the iPad Pro models (review) updated with an OLED screen, new chassis, and M3 chipset.

Furthermore, Apple is tipped to introduce the iPad 11th gen and iPad Mini 7th gen as well. This could subsequently result in the company to discontinue the iPad 9 (2021) and have the current iPad 10th gen co-exist with the new budget iPad tablets. As usual, these devices should also sport new processors.

Are you particularly waiting for the 12.9-inch iPad Air? Which chipset do you think Apple should equip this slate with? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.