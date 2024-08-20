Hot topics

If you're in the market for a tablet but don't need the latest and greatest version, you might check out Apple's iPad 9. The 9th generation iPad has plunged to $199 from the usual price of $329. That's a huge cut valued at $129 (40 percent), bringing the device to a new record-low.

The iPad 9 has already seen massive discounts after the iPad 10 was launched. However, the deal further puts the base model at a more compelling price, although good only until supplies last as Apple clears the last remaining stocks. You can pick it up in silver or space gray colorway.

Apple has discontinued the iPad 9 (2021), but it's still worth it

While the iPad 10 (review) is the latest tablet from Apple, the iPad 9 (review) can still be a solid tablet for casual users, kids, or older individuals. The slab can handle the most basics and the current offering saves you a lot compared to going to the newer version.

Apple's iPad 9 is powered by a snappy Apple A13 Bionic chipset that performs admirably even today. Similar to the pricier 10th generation iPad, it can run games without stuttering, or jump between apps smoothly. The tablet runs on the optimized iPadOS 17 and is planned to be updated to iPadOS 18, adding more iPad features.

On the outside, the iPad 9 has a bright and sharp 10.2-inch Retina display encased in a slim aluminum chassis. While there are thick bezels on top and bottom, this design might bring better handling and false touches to the screen. It also uses a reliable and fast TouchID sensor for biometric authentication. There's also an impressive ultrawide 12 MP FaceTime camera on the front, capable of recording videos up to full HD.

Another thing to like about the slab is the long battery life, lasting up to 10 hours when streaming videos. But with mixed usage, you can pull out for a couple of days without looking for your charger.

Are you buying the iPad 9 at this rate? Let us know your plans.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links.
