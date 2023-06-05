Apple's Cheap iPad 9 Drops to All Time Low Price of $269

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Although Father's Day is still over a week away, you can already prepare a surprise gift for your dad ahead or even as a treat for yourself. Apple's iPad 9 (2021) which has been discounted for a considerable time is even lower today, putting it at a record-low price of $269 (18 percent off) on Amazon.

You can pick the non-cellular Apple iPad 9 in either silver or gray colorway during the sale and this is for the 64 GB variant. If you want to quadruple the storage, this sets you $399 or $79 off than the usual price of $479.

Why the Apple iPad 9 (2021) is an ideal present

The iPad 9 (review) is a lightweight and sleek tablet made of aluminum chassis that makes it a great companion for an extended period. It has a 10.2-inch high-res display in a 4:3 aspect ratio and can be coupled with the 1st generation Apple Pencil for upgraded drawing and note-taking.

When it comes to internal hardware, the iPad 9 is no slouch. It has plenty of horses at its disposal, thanks to the A13 Bionic chipset, which smoothly handles multitasking and gaming. There is also a large 8557 mAh battery capacity that delivers phenomenal endurance for the Apple slab, lasting a few days in a modest setup between charges.

Apple iPad 9 2021
Apple iPad 9 2021's aluminum build / © NextPit

In addition, the 12 MP selfie camera with ultrawide optics is more than decent for FaceTime and regular video calls. You can also rely on the 8 MP rear shooter for taking pictures of your important documents.

Apple's iPad 9 is a great reliable machine for casual use. So, if your father or yourself is always up for binge-watching TV shows combined with browsing and games, the budget iPad at its current cost is a worthy purchase. Meanwhile, hit us up with your best Father's Day surprises in the comments.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

