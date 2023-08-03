Apple's iPad 9 is Selling Like Hotcakes and It's Now $90 Off

The Apple iPad 9 (2021) is among the company's best-selling iPad tablets due to its low-cost price. If you've been planning to buy one, now is a great opportunity to plunge in as Amazon has listed it down to $269. This is the second-best price we've seen and nets you a $60 saving.

Both colors are listed in this sale, meaning you can get the silver or space gray. Either variant gets you 64 GB on-board storage. If you want to quadruple the storage, the 256 GB option is greatly reduced at $399 as well, ultimately saving you $90 right off the bat.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 9 (2021) Take advantage of the big savings offered for the Apple iPad 9 (2021) on Amazon. To device database

Why the Apple iPad 9 (2021) is still worthy to own

Although the Apple's iPad 9 (review) is not the latest entry you can get right now, it still a recommended casual slab for several good reasons. It has the same aluminum build as with the more expensive iPad models and features a high-res 10.2-inch Retina display that is compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st generation. There is also a nifty home button supporting Touch ID at the front.

The tablet debuted with an Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is still a reliable processor even up today. This can smoothly run games or handle multitasking without stuttering. That's a feature you rarely see on Android tablets at the same price range. The silicon helps deliver good battery life as well.

Apple's iPad 9 2021 is made from a solid aluminum build. / © NextPit

As for the camera, the front-facing 12 MP snapper now supports Center Stage when you're in a conference or video call. This automatically adjusts the view for better framing. The 8 MP rear camera is not the best out there, but it takes decent shots for documents.

Like with other Apple iPads, the iPad 9 gets rich software support. It runs on iPadOS 15 and already eligible to be upgraded to iPadOS 16 as well as to the iPadOS 17 that will be released later this year.

What do you think of the iPad 9 at its discounted price? Would be considering on getting one? Let us know if you like to see more Apple deals in the future.