Apple's Best-Selling 10.2-inch iPad is 18% Cheaper Right Now

The affordable price of the iPad 9 (2021) makes it the best-selling tablet from Apple's iPad lineup . To make it even more enticing, a current Amazon deal is dropping it back to the second-best price recorded with the non-cellular entry-level option retailing at $269 (18 percent off) from the usual cost of $329.

If you want to quadruple the storage, the 256 GB model in silver or space gray color only costs $399 after a steep discount of 17 percent reduction from the regular price of $479. That's an $80 saving you can take home straight away.

Why pick the Apple iPad 10.2-inch

For casual use, you can't go wrong with the Apple iPad 9th generation. Although its design is not modernized, it has a 10.2-inch display size with a sharp resolution comparable to the more expensive model. Additionally, it is wrapped with a premium finish through the aluminum casing. You can also utilize the Apple Pencil 1st generation for natural writing or sketching.

At its core is a speedy A13 Bionic processor. Our colleague Benjamin, who reviewed the iPad 9 (2021), liked how the tablet performs well regardless of which apps you throw at it. And for gaming, it can run different triple-A title games as smoothly as with Apple's other slates, though without costing that much.

Apple iPad 9 2021's aluminum build / © NextPit

As for the battery, the iPad 9th gen is no slouch either. It exceptionally lasts multiple days with a few hours of daily use, which is more than what most of its competitors are offering. So, long as you're good using the slab at taking pictures of documents, the 8 MP camera at the back captures relatively decent shots. But it's the 12 MP selfie camera that we like best, thanks to the added Center Stage mode for video calls.

Apple's premium software policy means the iPad 9th gen will get extended support, currently at iPadOS 16, and additional features in the longer periods. That's an added factor why you should purchase the device at its discounted price.

Do you plan to get the Apple iPad 10.2-inch anytime this year? Or perhaps would like to see another iPad deal? We're listening. Tell us in the comment section.