Apple's 14-inch iPad Ultra May Feature Beastly M3 Pro Chipset

Apple was earlier reported to launch next-gen and pricier models of the iPad Pro in 2024, including the rumored Ultra or 14-inch model. There is now a new leak giving hints that this particular model will be powered by a high-end custom M3 Pro chipset.

It is believed that Apple is set to announce two iPad Pro models next year: 11-inch and 13-inch. Apparently, there could be another one in the pipeline as well, which is the bigger and more premium iPad Pro or iPad Ultra slab.

Processor of Apple's 14-inch iPad Pro or Ultra

According to frequent leaker TechReve, Apple will introduce a 14-inch iPad Pro equipped with an unannounced M3 Pro chipset. If to materialize, it would be the first that a more capable Apple M silicon is going to find its way to the Cupertino's tablets. Apple has only been utilizing a base version of the chip on its tablets for the recent years.

The same system-on-chip is expected to power the next year's MacBook line up. There are no details on how this upcoming chip will perform or what improvements in processing and graphics it would offer over the Apple M2 Pro.

The Apple Pencil is a great help when working with DaVinci Resolve on the iPad. / © NextPit

Will a powerful M3 Pro chip enable Apple Final Cut Pro on iPad Pro?

The source has also said that iPadOS is planned to overhaul the iPadOS and add major features to it for next year. It added that several of the exclusive macOS apps and programs will arrive on Apple's future iPadOS at the same time.

It's not the first time that such details of macOS-like functions coming to the iPad. Last year, it was reported that Apple has been working on a hybrid operating system that will merge desktop features to iPadOS. What's more certain, however, is the possibility of hardware-restricted Apple apps like the Final Cut Pro coming to the Apple iPad in the near future.

In addition to the M3 Pro chipset, the 2024 iPad Pro is tipped to feature OLED displays that would result in thinner bezel and form factor in these devices. With these upgrades, Apple may also command new and excessive pricing for its slates. Now, we want to know if you'd think that a high-end M processor is logical on tablets? Share to us your answers in the comments.