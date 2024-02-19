You Can Buy the Apple iPad 10 at Its Best Price Today (Save $100)

Hot topics

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

The iPad 10 is currently the cheapest among the most recent iPad entry of Apple, and it continues to the best-selling as well. This Presidents' Day event, the tablet is seeing a major sale with a $100 reduction from Amazon, translating to a 22 percent discount for the base variant and listing it down to $349.

Even better, the deal applies to all colorways and most configurations of the iPad 10 (2022) as well. For example, the 256 GB Wi-Fi model is $100 cheaper too, dropping it to $499 from $599.

Why buy the Apple iPad 10 (2022) continues to be a popular choice

There are plenty of reasons why the 10th gen Apple iPad (review) is popular, but this primarily because of the lower selling price and capable setup of the slab. This becomes more attractive now that it is cheaper with this deal.

While the iPad 10 is not as powerful as the pricier iPad Pro or iPad Air models, Apple gave it a commendable A14 Bionic chipset that is more than enough to run games and switch from different apps smoothly. It also boots on iPadOS 17 supporting new features like upgraded Freeform for drawing, Live Stickers, and Predictive Text, among others.

Apple iPad 2022 review
The Apple iPad 10 (2022) features a USB-C port. / © NextPit

Apple's iPad 10 design has been greatly overhauled too, introducing a modern and sleeker exterior in a metal build. This results in a larger display with thinner bezels while the side gets a flat frame adding a more secure handling. Additionally, the Apple iPad 10th gen is the first that features a landscape front camera for better view during video calls. On the other side of the slab, the rear 12 MP now enables 4K video recording.

In battery, the iPad 10 is also a reliable machine that can keep up for up to a few days of mixed usage on a single charge. At the same time, you can find a more versatile USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

The sale has been running for quite some time now, and with the Presidents' Day getting a close. So you need to hurry if you want to secure the savings.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

