You Won't Believe It, Apple's iPad 10 Falls to a new Best Price of $399

The standard iPads are the cheapest tablets in Apple's offerings, but it doesn't mean they always get the short end of the stick. In fact, the iPad 10 (2022) was launched with major improvements that make it a worthy purchase compared when getting the more expensive iPad Air or Pro models. And to a perfect time, it is now back at its best price of $399 (11 percent off) on Amazon.

The Apple iPad 10 that Camila reviewed normally costs at $449 for the non-cellular variant with 64 GB storage, but a fresh deal from the giant retailer is surprisingly slashing $50 off its price. Plus, it can be picked up in its new colors of blue, pink, or yellow.

Why you won't go wrong when buying the Apple iPad 10

The 10th generation iPad (2022) is a notable tablet successor to the iPad 9 while it is also the biggest upgrade seen in the range in many years. Apple gave it a bigger screen real estate spanning 10.9-inch wide along with thinner bezels and support for Apple Pencil 1st generation. The tablet keeps the premium aluminum build and introduces new lively colorways.

In addition, it's the first tablet that features a landscape ultrawide selfie camera, which supports Center Stage. There is also a new 12 MP rear snapper that records 4K video. At the same time, the port at the bottom is USB-C, providing more compatibility with non-Apple charging accessories.

The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © NextPit

Apple's iPad 10 is equipped with an A14 Bionic chipset, giving stutter-free performance and fluid multitasking experience. The chip has a higher power efficiency, subsequently resulting in better battery life on the slab compared to its successor. Lastly, it runs on iPadOS 16 and planned to be updated to iPadOS 17, which adds several productivity features.

Do you think the Apple iPad 10 is worth grabbing at this rate? Or perhaps there are better tablet purchase over this? Let us know if you want to see more iPad deals in the future.