Apple iPhone XR and iPhone XS May Receive iOS 18 After All

Apple's usual schedule points to WWDC happening this June with the announcement of iOS 18 . The next major iOS update is rumored to introduce significant changes that haven't been seen in years. While there is no official list of iPhone models that will receive iOS 18, whispers in the wild claim it will support devices compatible with iOS 17, which might include the dated iPhone XR and iPhone XS series.

With iOS 17, Apple dropped support for the iPhone X and the first iPhone SE. It is also expected that iOS 18, as with every next iOS version, the oldest Apple handsets from the previous list will be excluded primarily due to chipset limitations. In this case, it will be the iPhone XR and iPhone XS series.

However, a user on X who was spotted by Mac Rumors, apparently shared a list of iPhone and iPad models that will be compatible with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. This list includes the Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Surprisingly, these devices also received iOS 17 last year, and they will be 6 years old in 2024, which is one year more than the usual 5-year software support schedule from Apple.

Rumored list of Apple iPhones that are compatible with iOS 18

iPhone 15 (Plus)

iPhone 15 Pro (Max)

iPhone 14 (Plus)

iPhone 14 Pro (Max)

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro (Max)

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro (Max)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro (Max)

iPhone SE 3rd gen (2022)

iPhone SE 2nd gen (2020)

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

Right now, there's no way to determine the list's authenticity. Concerning the credibility of the tweet, it was noted by the news outlet that the account has a proven track record when it comes to leaks about Apple. Unfortunately, the post has been taken down, which indicates one of two things: either it is correct and given a cease-and-desist order behind the scenes, or it is incorrect.

In terms of features, iOS 18 is tipped to be one of the biggest software updates that brings a major overhaul to the OS's interface, generative AI, and adoption of the RCS protocol on iMessage, among others.

iPadOS 18 compatibility

As for iPadOS 18 compatibility, the same source speculated the 2017 iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be dropped from the list. Simultaneously, the 6th and 7th generation iPads that are equipped with the A10 chipset might also miss out on the update. For reference, you can check our list of iPad and iPad models which are compatible with iPadOS 17.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Apple extending software support to older iPhones? Should they match Google and Samsung's software update policy? We'd like to hear your answers.