Apple will let you control its Glasses and VR device with just your gaze

Apple could be following Meta's advanced eye-tracking feature or even surpass the technologies found on Quest Pro . A published filed patent by the Cupertino giant details how they will enable this on the future Apple Glasses and the first xReality-based MR headset.

Recent AR/VR headsets like the Pico 4 and Quest Pro are starting to incorporate more sensors and cameras to produce immersive content. Apple has also realized how important this technology would be for its upcoming smart glasses. The latest patent gives us a visual interpretation of Apple's eye-tracking system and methodology in different fields.

Apple Glass with eye-tracking applications

Spotted by Patently Apple, the sketches show a pair of bulky glasses with a see-through display while garnished with cameras and sensors. It is then paired to a second device in the form of an iPad or Mac which serves as a separate display and network interface. Accordingly, the setup allows the captured virtual scenes from the glasses to be recreated in the display.

Among the exciting applications of this patent is in gaming where immersive content could happen by just relying on the user's gaze as hands-free control. Additionally, it can be important in marketing by gauging the user's behaviors using just the area or objects the user is looking at. More importantly, it will be beneficial in the scientific and medical fields to diagnose disorders or diseases.

Apple Glasses eye tracking technology / © Patently Apple

Combination of Apple smart rings with eye-tracking technology

Apart from these implementations, Apple could further improve the xReality OS experience by pairing the smart glasses with accessories such as a smart ring or hand-held controller similar to the rumored Google Glass 2. Unfortunately, we'll need to wait a little longer before seeing the technologies in real life.

As for Apple's foray into AR/VR, the company is expected to ship its first MR headset next year. It will be followed by a set of standalone smart AR glasses. The final names and prices are not confirmed, but both will run on Apple's XR operating system.