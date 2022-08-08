Apple's next HomePod could be an iPad tablet for kitchens

Apple might be working on a HomePod that combines with an iPad and smart speaker according to the latest report of prominent analyst, Mark Gurman. Aside from the upcoming second generation HomePod and HomePod mini , there could be two more smart speakers launching as early as the end of next year.

An Apple smart display could be in the works.

The two HomePod variants in new form could be announced as early as the end of 2023.

Apple's HomePod 2 will utilize an S8 processor like on the Watch Series 8.

The news of an unknown smart home device from Apple is not new. Just a few months ago, we reported that Apple is readying an upgraded HomePod equipped with a camera for FaceTime and Apple TV. However, it is designed for living room spaces given its basic functions inclined for entertainment.

The second device seems to hint of kitchen use like Amazon's Echo Show smart displays with a speaker. While it is too early to speculate, it could use an iPad form mounted on a battery base or could arrive on a custom stand. Further details have been left out but the probability of Apple developing the said device is high as the company already announcing its intention in the Matter standard.

In terms of launch date, Gurman hints that these two smart homes will be introduced sometime between the end of 2023 and early 2024. It is possible that one or two of the HomePod variants will eventually not make it as a final product.

Apple HomePod 2 launch date

On the other hand, Apple's long overdue HomePod 2 is expected to come with a new S8 chipset found on the upcoming Apple Watch 8. It is also rumored to feature Apple TV 4K as well as the new Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Apple could announce the HomePod 2 later this year or early in 2022.

What are your thoughts on an Apple smart display for kitchens and home? Do you think Apple should release it? Let us hear your answers in the comment section below.