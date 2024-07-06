Apple's unannounced smart home device with a rumored display continues to pop up on the web. After the confirmed existence through a model name, the HomePod speaker and iPad tablet hybrid has been spotted again, revealing its operating system and chipset that powers it.

An Apple device equipped with A18 chipset and AI?

In the discovered strings of code by MacRumors, there is now a reference belonging to a new device which is labeled as “HomeAccessory 17,1.” Interestingly, this is also the first time this banner has been heard or surfaced, leaving us to speculate.

For what's it worth, the name could imply this is associated to Apple's suite of smart home devices and accessories. Moreover, it is also likely that this is related to the HomePod catalog given that these speakers carry an internal name of “AudioAccessory.”

However, the new digit identifier of '17,1' suggests this is fitted with the Apple A18 chipset similar to how the upcoming iPhone 16 models are labeled. It would also not be surprising as HomePod and the standard iPad tablets are powered by the company's in-house A SoC.

Interestingly, the presence of the A18 chip means this speaker or tablet could feature Apple's AI. And this would be logical for managing complex routines or tasks which is only possible with the new Apple Intelligence.

Alleged prototypes of Apple's HomePod 3 smart speaker with touch display / © X/u/Kosutami

Adding fuel to the fire, the publication narrows down that the device is running on a version of tvOS, indicating this will have a display or at least support for connecting external monitors.

If we could build the pieces together, a HomePod speaker with an integrated round full-colored LCD screen has been going rounds before. Even so, an alleged prototype of the said speaker resembles a HomePod 2nd-generation speaker.

Of course, there are chances this smart home device could end up as a speaker with a detachable display on top similar to how many smart displays or even to how Google's Pixel Tablet works when docked.

There are no details if when we can expect this device to be announced. Perhaps it would go official alongside the iPhone 16 sometime in the fall or at a later date this year.

What do you think this 'HomeAccessory' is going to be? Share with us your predictions in the comment section.