Apple's Cheap AR/VR Headset May Be Called Vision One

Apple launched its first-ever AR/VR headset called the Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 last week. The head-mounted display is expected to arrive in early 2024 and confirmed to cost $3500. A fresh report hints that Apple could launch a cheaper version of the headset, which may be called the Vision One.

The existence of a downgraded Apple AR/VR headset was first mentioned at the start of 2023. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has provided additional details about the other variant of Apple's Vision wearable, although there are extraordinarily little surprises that have been tagged along.

Apple's cheaper Vision One launch date

According to Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, who is a frequent source for Apple news, the Cupertino firm is planning to debut a cheaper Vision headset that may bear the moniker of Vision One or just plainly Vision. He added that this may arrive at the end of 2025 as the earliest timetable.

The source goes on to speculate that Apple could achieve making the Vision One affordable by downgrading several of the features and using lower quality components. For example, Apple may drop some cameras and sensors as well as replace the dual micro-LED 4K display with a different type of panel and with lower screen resolutions.

The visionOS experience closely resembles the experiences offered on Apple iPads and MacBooks's operating systems. / © Apple

Different specs and features for the Apple Vision One headset

It is possible that the saving measures would extend to the chipsets. The custom Apple M2 and R1 chips which power the Vision Pro would be replaced on the Vision One by less capable silicon. There was even a talk before about how Apple is going to integrate AirPods headphones as source audio source instead of built-in speakers, so this might become handy on the unannounced headset.

But while Apple wants to cut costs on the hardware, the journalist believes that functions like hand and eye tracking will be kept on the Vision One given this is a core feature of the visionOS. At the same time, the EyeSight, which outwardly projects the eyes of the wearer onto the goggle's external display, should also be available for users of the headset.

Although these specs would suggest a lower bracket pricing for the upcoming Vision headset, it is believed that Apple might only reduce the current $3500 cost of the Vision Pro to several hundred dollars. Hence, putting the Apple's 'Vision One' is relatively pricier than other premium competitors like Meta Quest Pro that our colleague Matt Zellmer reviewed.

Affiliate offer Meta Quest Pro Order the Meta Quest Pro from Amazon. To device database

Do you think it is logical for Apple to also offer a cheaper Vision headset? How much are you willing to spend on it if it ever gets launched? Our ears are open. So hit us up with your answers in the comments.