Forget Prime Day, Apple's iPad 9 is Still at its Best Price: $249

Although most of the Prime Day deals have ended, there are still worthy offers available. For instance, Apple's best-selling iPad 9 (2021) has returned to its all-time low price of $249 on Amazon, saving you $80 or 24 percent off its typical listing. This is the same price during the two-day Prime Day and beats the recent discounts we've seen on the Apple tablet .

As of right now, the only color you can pick is gray. It comes with 64 GB onboard storage and has Wi-Fi connectivity. You can also opt for the 4G LTE-ready model at $379 and take home $80 worth of savings.

Apple iPad 9 (2021)
The Apple iPad 9 2021 in Wi-Fi and 4G LTE returns to its best price on Amazon.

Why the Apple iPad 9 is selling like hotcakes

Apple's iPad 9th gen (review) still makes an excellent casual tablet for all types of users. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display protected by scratch-resistant glass. This works with the Apple Pencil 1st gen too if you prefer to sketch or take notes using an active stylus. Plus, the slab itself is made of aluminum chassis that results in a premium-looking profile.

More than the looks, the iPad 9 is fitted with a snappy A13 Bionic chipset, which is reliable and snappy even up today. Additionally, you also get a large 8557 mAh battery capacity, and in our testing, this results in exceptional battery life. At the same time, it can be refilled quickly using a 30-watt wall charger from the bigger iPad Pro.

Apple iPad 9 2021's aluminum chassis and frame. / © nextpit

While the iPad 9 is not the best tablet shooter out there, it has a helpful 8 MP camera at the rear that is used for taking snaps of your documents along with a 12 MP ultrawide selfie camera compatible with Center Stage. Both sensors record videos in full-HD resolution.

It's unclear how long the current iPad 9 deal will last. But given only a single colorway is offered, this might suggest it is only good until supplies last. Likewise, please let us know if you are planning to grab the tablet, or if you prefer another iPad.