Apple May Delay the AR/VR Headset Due to a Missing iPhone-like Wow Factor

Despite how clues in Apple's WWDC 2023 seem to point out that the iPhone manufacturer is launching their first ever AR/VR headset at the event, a prominent consultant thought otherwise. Instead, it is believed Apple may delay the mass production of its Reality OS-based headset and possibly shift the announcement to a later date due to several reasons.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate but sometimes wild and far-fetched Apple rumors, shared his latest insight shared over Twitter that the iPhone manufacturer is going to push the mass production of the headset to mid-Q3 from the original Q2 period this year. The delay will translate to the target production quantity being lowered from an estimated 500,000 units down to as low as 200,000.

Excessive price tag and a missing wow factor of the Apple XR Reality headset

As cited by his sources, current macroeconomics headwinds such as inflation are the main driver for Apple's decision. But he also mentioned aspects within the development of the hardware such as unbaked features that are impacting Apple's timetable. Wildly enough, Kuo even thinks that Apple could set a later launch date for the XR headset due to the company being worried that the device lacks a similar wow factor as the iPhone.

In a recent report in the New York Times, some Apple employees involved in the project were told to be skeptical about the Apple-branded HMD (head-mounted display). In addition, these people have reportedly asked the top management to wait for another year or so until the necessary technologies are ready and the price of the headset will be reasonable enough for the masses.

Apple's WWDC 2023 will kick off from June 5 until June 9 / © Apple

Announcement of Apple's 'Reality Pro' and iOS 17

Apple has already planned the WWDC 2023 event that will kick off on June 5. In the included artwork, colorful arches are seen and some hinted that these resembled the surface of a pancake lens, which is also used in some high-end headsets like the Meta Quest Pro.

Besides the possible unveiling of the XR device, Apple's different platforms ranging from iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to MacBook OS version and watchOS 10 will be previewed as well. The next major software of iPhone will likely be released at a later date alongside the iPhone 15.

Do you believe that Ming-Chi Kuo is correct in his latest prediction? Or do you think Apple will eventually announce the rumored Reality Pro in June? Likewise, we'd like to hear your sentiments on this matter.