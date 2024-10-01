With the month of October rolling in, plenty of bargains are already popping out ahead of the next Prime Day. Over at Best Buy, you can now scoop up the Apple AirTag in a 4-pack set for $79 from the usual $99. This is a $19 (20 percent) reduction, breaking down each AirTag to $19, which is a worthy deal and cheaper than buying individually.

While this is not the record-low for the AirTag 4-pack, it's just shy of the lowest we saw last month at $75. Remember though that this comes without a holder, so you'll need to buy the accessories separately.

Affiliate offer Apple AirTag Buy Apple's AirTag 4-pack set and save $20.

Why every iPhone users need an Apple AirTag

Apple has not updated the AirTag (review) for years, but its sole tracker remains a solid tiny device for those looking to secure their belongings, vehicles, or even pets. It taps on Bluetooth connectivity and UWB (ultra-wideband) technology to communicate with nearby Apple devices and send the location data to the Find My app on a connected iPhone and iPad.

An Apple AirTag can be precisely located using the Find My app on iPhones that leverages UWB and Bluetooth. / © nextpit

You can then precisely track and ring lost items around you while those in the distance can be seen in Apple Maps remotely through iCloud. Alternatively, you can activate lost mode so that you will be notified when someone finds your AirTag. And with the upcoming expanded cross-platform support with Android, unwanted tracking alerts are enhanced, which is an added piece of mind for users.

Likewise, you don't need to worry about charging the AirTag as its has a replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery that is rated to last up to a year.

How do you use smart Bluetooth trackers like the Apple AirTag? Do you attach it to your luggage or bags? Tell us your suggestions in the comments.