New Apple AirPods Pro 2 Features Will Put the In-ears in Steroids

The first day of WWDC has seen Apple unveiling its first reality headset called Vision Pro along with an array of new Mac devices and previews to different operating systems. While on a sideline, Apple also announced new features for the AirPods lineup with a focus on AirPods Pro 2 , which will arrive via a software update later this year.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 (review) were launched last year, and since then, only minor updates have been shipped to the pair of wireless audio cans and these were rather intended to fix bugs and issues surrounding the device. But this year's upcoming firmware will finally add three distinguishable features to the premium in-ear that users can greatly benefit from.

New Apple AirPods Pro 2 features: Adaptive Audio and Personal Volume

The Adaptive Audio is perhaps the most important audio-enhancing feature out of the three. This basically builds on the current Transparency mode and ANC function of the in-ears. It dynamically matches the needed amount of noise blocking with the current ambient noise to produce better audio output instead of having a fixed level.

In addition, Personal Volume uses AI to determine the user's volume preferences along with the surrounding conditions. Once a system is made, the AirPods Pro 2 will adjust the volume to the different content being played. To refresh, Apple introduced a similar feature in iOS 14, but it was limited to detecting the noise and not the usage pattern, which causes frustrations for many users.

Meanwhile, Conversion Awareness will automatically lower the volume when you start to speak. At the same time, the voices of the user in front are amplified before they are channeled through the Bluetooth headphones.

Apple is adding a mute or unmute feature during calls by pressing the stem (AirPods) or digital crown (AirPods Max) through a software update this fall. / © Apple

Mute/Unmute for Apple AirPods and AirPods Max

The new feature that is heading for the Apple AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1st and 2nd gen, and AirPods Max is the mute or unmute gesture control. With the update, users will be able to press the stem on in-ear AirPods to mute or unmute calls. In the over-ear Apple AirPods Max, pressing the digital crown will trigger the control.

Apple is also improving Automatic Switching for the entire AirPods models. The Cupertino firm said that this update will enable more robust and faster connection between AirPods and host devices like iPhone, iPad or MacBook. Lastly, it added that firmware will be released in fall, although it didn't provide exact timeframe.

Are you using Apple AirPods? Which of the new features are you looking forward to trying most? Hit us up in the comment section, we're eager to hear your thoughts.