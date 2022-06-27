AirPods Pro 2 leaked: Lossless audio & heart rate sensor may arrive...

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 may—surprise, surprise—come with the same familiar stem-based design based on the latest version, shared by a reputable source, 52audio. The majority of added features found with the headphones include the rumored heart rate sensor, lossless audio playback, and the latest LC3 Bluetooth codec.

TL;DR

A new leak suggests the AirPods Pro 2 have an unchanged stem-based design.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 could feature a heart rate sensor & improved audio quality.

Apple may introduce Find My feature in the AirPods Pro 2.

The publication has a solid track record when it comes to providing an early look of Apple's headphones. For example, in the case of AirPods 3. Its latest images could confirm that second generation AirPods Pro may eventually come with a similar aesthetic to the original AirPods Pro. Particularly, the headphones have long stems in contrast to the early reports of analyst Mark Gurman utilizing a redesign form factor.

Apple Airpods Pro 2 could feature the same stem design but with new heart rate sensor and lossless audio / © 52Audio

Many of the visible differences are found in the purported case of the AirPods Pro 2. Seemingly, there are new holes positioned at the bottom that could house the built-in speaker used by Find My function and a microphone. It's hard to tell if the port below of the case is the old Lightning or the faster USB type-C. The latter is also expected to arrive with iPad 2022 and next year's iPhone 15.

Apple Airpods Pro 2 could feature Find My and improved hearing aid functionalities through the case / © 52Audio

Improved audio and health sensors in the AirPods Pro 2

According to previous reports of MacRumors, the ANC-ready AirPods 2 Pro will boast the LC3 Bluetooth codec as well as Apple's lossless audio quality (ALAC) through the new chipset. There is a possibility that the pair of headphones will arrive with heart rate and temperature sensors. In addition, the company could introduce hearing aid capabilities as claimed by 52audio.

We will know in the coming months if these details regarding the next-gen Apple earphones are indeed genuine. The company could announce the AirPods Pro 2 this fall along with iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8.

