Best Buy is running a limited 2-day Christmas sale featuring a variety of Apple products. Among the highlights are the AirPods Max over-ear headphones (Lightning version), now priced at $379 after a generous $170 discount (31% off).

This deal applies to all the original color options of the AirPods Max, including black, silver, blue, pink, and green. The sale ends tomorrow, giving you just enough time to grab a pair of these premium headphones.

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Max Apple's AirPods Max Lightning version drops to one of the best prices at $379.

Why You Should Consider the Apple AirPods Max

Although Apple recently updated the AirPods Max (review), the only significant change is the introduction of a USB-C port, replacing the previous Lightning connector. As a result, the original AirPods Max delivers virtually the same features and audio quality as the newer model.

The AirPods Max boasts a premium and sleek design that stands out. The headband is slim, well-padded, and features a distinctive knitted mesh canopy. The stainless-steel telescopic arms are sturdy and adjustable, while the earcups integrate intuitive physical controls like a digital crown and a noise control button.

The design of Apple's AirPods Max case astounds me. It's useless and doesn't protect the headset. But it is almost indispensable for putting the headset on standby / © nextpit

For those seeking top-notch noise cancellation, the AirPods Max is a standout choice. It excels in reducing external noise and offers a natural transparency mode for situations where you want ambient sound. Additionally, it features immersive spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking, providing a cinematic listening experience.

When it comes to sound quality, the AirPods Max delivers a balanced and pleasing audio profile. While the headphones only support basic AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, you can connect them via a wired option for high-resolution or lossless music playback.

A notable feature of the AirPods Max is its automated power management, eliminating the need for a dedicated on/off button. Despite this, the battery life is impressive, lasting up to 20 hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) enabled.

Are you planning to upgrade your headphones this holiday season? What do you think of the AirPods Max? Share your thoughts and let us know your plans in the comments below!