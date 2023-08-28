Apple is Revamping the iPad Pro Keyboard with MacBook Like Experience

Hot topics

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Apple is expected to overhaul its next-gen iPad Pro, which is speculated to feature larger OLED screens and will launch sometime next year. But in addition to the tablet line, it is now reported that the Cupertino company could also introduce a revamped Magic Keyboard.

In the latest Power On newsletter of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the prolific Apple leaker has shared a new update regarding the development of Apple's 2024 iPad Pro. Accordingly, Apple plans to launch four variants with internal codenames of J717, J718, J720, and J721 while there are 11-inch and 13-inch sizes that will be offered. Additionally, the said line is believed to feature significant changes in terms of design and specs.

The details about the new iPad Pro sizes are not surprising. Analyst Ross Young mentioned this change at the end of 2022. It is tipped that the OLED panel will enable Apple to slightly increase the viewing estate and reduce the footprint of the upcoming iPad Pro slabs over their iPad Pro predecessors (review) with mini-LED backlighting technology.

But what's interesting in Gurman's latest take is the new Magic Keyboard that will come along with the 2024 iPad Pro. He added that Apple is overhauling the Magic Keyboard in order to give the slate a laptop-like experience when paired with the accessory. Hence, it would be safe to say we could see a new key layout and a bigger trackpad on this accessory.

In addition to the OLED screen, the unannounced iPad Pro may also enlist Apple's M3 chip. The silicon should arrive first on the MacBook Pro and MacBook laptops of the company before making their way to the iPad tablets. Lastly, Apple may launch the pricier OLED iPad Pro as early as spring next year.

Would you think that an Apple iPad Pro could replace your MacBook in the future? Plus, which features are you expecting most from Apple's premium slates for this to happen? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments.

Source: Bloomberg

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

