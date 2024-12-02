Cyber Monday brings fantastic deals on electronics, and portable power stations are no exception. One standout offer is the Anker Solix C1000, now priced at $429 on Amazon and Anker's store, down from $999—a massive 57% discount and the lowest price yet for this model.

If you're looking for a solar-powered option, the bundle with a 100-watt solar panel is also heavily discounted at $629, offering a 53% savings compared to its usual price.

Affiliate offer Anker Solix C1000 Get up to 57 percent off on the Anker Solix C1000 portable power station for Cyber Monday.

Why Consider the Anker Solix C1000

The Anker Solix C1000 is among the first portable power stations released under Anker’s Solix brand. It boasts a 1,056 Wh battery capacity, enough to charge a smartphone up to 100 times or run a coffee maker for over two hours. With a 1,800-watt continuous output and 2,400-watt peak output, it can handle most high-powered appliances, whether at home or in an RV.

One of its standout features is the use of LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery technology, offering superior longevity. The Solix C1000 retains 80% of its original battery capacity after 3,000 charge cycles, equating to around 10 years of use—far exceeding many conventional power stations.

Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts / © Anker

Speed is another major advantage. The Solix C1000 can recharge from 0 to 80% in just 43 minutes and reach a full charge in under an hour. If you're off the grid, it also supports solar recharging, making it a reliable companion for outdoor adventures.

The Anker Solix C1000 offers a broad array of ports, including six AC outlets, two USB-A ports, two fast-charging USB-C ports, and one DC car cigarette lighter port. For added convenience, it features a wide LED light bar—perfect for outdoor trips or emergency power outages. The LCD screen provides clear, real-time updates on the power station’s status, and users can also monitor and control the device via the intuitive mobile app.

Are you preparing for winter or looking for a reliable backup power source? With such a steep discount, the Anker Solix C1000 offers exceptional value. What do you think about this deal? Let us know your thoughts!