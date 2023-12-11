Hot topics

Anker Slashes 45% Off Its Popular Solix C1000 Power Station Today

Although Black Friday has actually ended, there are still many deals hanging around. Some could do well as perfect gift ideas for the holidays and some might be even essential upgrades for your home like Anker's new Solix C1000. As part of the company's sale, the portable power station fell to its all-time low price of $649 through stacked-up discounts on Amazon and the Anker store.

Either deal ultimately knocks $350 off the Solix C1000, which is regularly priced at $999. Alternatively, you can opt for a solar generator set and take home a bigger saving. The one bundled with a 200-watt solar panel can now be had for $899 or 45 percent cheaper than the usual listing of $1549.

Why you should buy the Anker Solix C1000 as a home or RV power supply and back up

The Solix C1000 is a notable refinement from Anker's older power cubes, making it a good long-term investment, especially now that the device is cheaper. Primarily, it features an expandable 1056 Wh LFP or lithium-ion phosphate battery (LiFePo) for a longer lifespan. The capacity is enough to energize many gadgets and appliances for hours while covering all the most high-powered ones, thanks to the 1,800 watts max output.

Similar to Anker's pricier power stations, the Solix C1000 supports quick charging that impressively refills the unit from 0 to 80 percent in 43 minutes or fully to the brim in under an hour. Likewise, the C1000 can be charged using optional solar panels, which is great if you're on a trip. And aside from on-device managing, the C1000 can be remotely controlled via the mobile app, such as power scheduling of ports.

Anker Solix C1000 portable power station and solar generator
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts. / © Anker

You can also find plenty of ports and sockets, including full-sized AC outlets, DC input and output, and multiple USB. Additionally, there is a bright and crisp display at the front, and sits below the LED bar light. There's no problem of bringing the Solix C1000 outdoors as it is IP67 dust and water-resistant certified.

The deal won't likely last that long and if you order one right now, Anker is going to ship the C1000 before Christmas. Tell us in the comments if you're looking to acquire one.

