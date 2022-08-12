Anker's Eufy Robovac L35 vacuum cleaner comes with auto-empty dock

Anker has launched a smart robot vacuum cleaner under its Eufy brand. The Eufy Robovac L35 joins the rank of smart robot cleaners with self-emptying dock for more convenient cleaning. Anker says that the dock's bag can hold dirt for up to two months before replacement is needed.

TL;DR

The Anker Eufy Robovac L35 robot vacuum supports up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning.

Its auto-empty dock uses an anti-bacterial dust bag.

Anker's Eufy Robovac L35 is priced at $550 with the self-empty dock.

Up to 60 days of automated cleaning

In addition to the auto-empty station, Eufy's Robovac L35 has LiDAR technology which enables 3D mapping and object detection like the more expensive Roborock Q7 Max. While the cleaner itself uses the more efficient Z-shaped cleaning route, users have the option to manually select areas and routines at home through the mobile app. Moreover, voice control is supported for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

As regards the cleaning, the Eufy Robovac L35 has a suctioning power of 3,200 Pa that is suitable for both carpets and hard floors. Additionally, it has four levels of suction and supports wet mopping through the built-in controllable tank. The vacuum cleaner can also climb platforms for heights of up to 20mm (0.8 inches).

The self-empty dock, which is available for the L35 Hybrid+ version, allows up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning. It also comes with a 3-liter anti-bacterial and deodorizing dust bag that securely holds the dirt inside for prolonged storage. Unlike the more premium robot cleaners with water refilling function, the dock is only limited to auto empty.

Battery life and pricing of Eufy Robovac L35

The Robovac L35 robot vacuum cleaner lasts up to 145 minutes on a single charge in Quiet mode and lower for the higher modes. Charging the vacuum cleaner is rated between 3 to 4 hours.

The Eufy Robovac L35 is already available for $400 while opting for the Hybrid+ gets you the auto-empty station for $550. Anker is currently running a promotion where you can save $50 through a coupon code when you checkout.