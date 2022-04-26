Anker 757 Powerhouse: World's most powerful powerbank now on sale

Anker's biggest portable power station is set to arrive in select markets – and soon in the US after launching a couple of weeks ago. According to the company, the Anker 757 Powerhouse boasts the longest lasting life cycle in a power station, thanks to the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery packs similar to those found in current electric vehicles.

TL;DR

Anker launches the 757 Powerhouse with 1500W output and 1229Wh capacity.

The new Anker power station uses lithium iron phosphate batteries that offer a longer life span.

Anker's 757 Powerhouse will be available in May with a regular price of $1400 in the US.

In terms of specifications, the 757 Powerhouse's 1500 watts output and 1229Wh capacity are comparable to what you could get from large conventional electric generator. Anker's power station, however, doesn't require fuel and does not emit mechanical noises. It can also be used as an uninterrupted power supply (UPS), says Anker.

Anker 757 Powerhouse features full size sockets

The portable power station is rated to fully charge a 10Wh smartphone up to 97 times – or a standard laptop 16 times. Supplying power to high-wattage appliances such as a coffee maker or electric grill is also supported as it has a 3x three-prong and 3x two-prong sockets. Additionally, there are 100W and 60W USB-C PD ports for charging your laptops and smartphones along with a 120W car socket and four full-size USB ports.

Anker mentioned that the lithium iron phosphate battery set together with its custom Hyper Flash charging technology enables faster charging of the device compared to lithium-ion battery packs. The rated charging speed through the AC adapter is one hour at 80 percent – and four hours when using the optional three solar panels with 300W max input.

Anker 757 Powerhouse power station can work in tandem with Anker's 625 solar panels. / © Anker

Moreover, the specific battery type Anker is using supposedly offers a longer lifespan compared to Li-Ion batteries. Anker promises up to 3,000 full cycles before the capacity drops to 80 percent. Finally, Anker is throwing a 5-year warranty on the device, which is 3 years longer than the warranties offered by other brands.

The only downside of lithium iron phosphate batteries is the extra weight. At 20kg, the 757 Powerhouse is significantly heavier in contrast to the lithium-ion power stations at the same or close capacity. But at least here, you'll find a built-in LED light bar if you're considering the new Anker portable power station.

Pricing and availability of Anker 757 Powerhouse

Anker is offering an early bird discount that gets you $200 off the original $1400 price when you pre-order the Anker 757 power station today until May 8th. The discount coupon for Amazon is available if you pledge from Anker's store. Alternatively, the Anker 625 solar panel set of 3 is priced at $900 in the US.

How would you use the new Anker 757 Powerhouse? Hit us up in the comment section.