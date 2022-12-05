Android TV 13 update is making smart TVs and Chromecast better and faster

After a couple of closed beta testing, Google has officially launched Android 13 for TVs. The big update focuses on improvements under the hood. It is already available first for developers but may take a little while before it will be ready on compatible smart TVs , pluggable Google sticks, and top boxes.

Unlike the notable visual changes found on Android 13 for smartphones, the TV version of the operating system is bringing better performance and smarter management and controls. There is also expanded accessibility like added global preferences for audio descriptions and more language layouts for keyboards.

Change default resolution or adjust refresh rate on Android TV

Perhaps the biggest and most anticipated features are the adjustable display resolutions and refresh rates. Users can even choose the default resolution to start. However, these new functionalities require supported HDMI source devices before they can work.

Likewise, the power management now allows low-powered standby on which it pauses playback when changes to HDMI signal are detected. And depending on the developers, they can optimize the audio formats of each content. You can find the highlights in the Android TV 13 release here.

When Android TV 13 will be released

Google didn't mention when exactly the update will hit compatible third-party devices and Google Chromecast hardware. For reference, the Android TV 12 OS only shipped this year. It is safe to say we will be getting Android 13 for TV in the first half of 2023 alongside smart TVs or monitors running on the OS out-of-the-box.