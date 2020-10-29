What is an APK file and how to install APKs on Android?

If you own an Android device you will likely have heard of an APK file at some point, and possibly wondered what it even is. Understanding this is essential if you want to start downloading leaked apps or customizing your Android experience further than would be possible using the Play Store alone. In our guide, you'll learn what APK files are, how to download them, and finally, how to install them.

Jump to:

What is an APK File?

An Android Package Kit (APK for short) is the package file format used by the Android operating system for distribution and installation of mobile apps. Just like Windows (PC) systems use an .exe file for installing software, the APK does the same for Android.

When you download an APK online, you're essentially getting an app. Most users get apps from the Google Play Store, without ever seeing the word APK. But there are occasions when you would want to do otherwise.

Why would I want to install an APK File?

APK files of new Android builds are often leaked ahead of time, giving you early access to all the exciting new features that otherwise wouldn't be available to you. Also, some apps are restricted to regions outside of your own. App updates can take a frustrating amount of time to arrive automatically over the air. Getting the latest APK for your favorite apps will let you jump the queue. Or you might even not like a particular app after an update, and want to install an older version instead.

And if your Android device lacks access to the Google Play Store, APK files may be your only option for installing apps on your device.

Be careful though, you don't want to download stolen apps. Some APK services let you download pirated apps. This is illegal and should be avoided. Worse still, sketchy APK files may contain malware, as many who thought they were getting early versions of Fortnite for Android discovered to their dismay. Do some research before you download so you don't do anything against the law or contaminate your device.

How to install an APK from your Android device

You can also install APK files from your browser on your Android smartphone or tablet. Just open your browser, find the APK file you want to download, and tap it – you should then be able to see it downloading on the top bar of your device. Once it's downloaded, open Downloads, tap on the APK file, and tap Yes when prompted. The app will begin installing on your device. Simple.

How to install APK Files from your computer

You don't need a smartphone to download and install APK files. You can also do this on desktop. Here's how it works.

First, you must find an APK file you want. Search online for an APK file and download it to an easy-to-find location on your computer (like your desktop). Before you can install it on your phone you will need to make sure that third-party apps are allowed on your device. Go to Menu > Settings > Security > and check Unknown Sources to allow your phone to install apps from sources other than the Google Play Store. Newer versions of Android do things a little differently. Rather than check a global setting to allow installation from unknown sources, you'll be prompted to allow your browser or file manager to install APKs the first time you attempt to do so.

When you first install from a non-Google source on newer Android versions, you see a prompt like this. / © NextPit

If you like, you can also download a file manager app so you can easily find files on your Android device. We recommend our favorite file managers in our list of the best file explorers for Android Once you've downloaded the APK file on your computer, connect your Android device to it. At this point, you may be asked if you want to charge your phone or connect it as a 'media device.' Choose Media device. Then, find your phone's folder on your computer. It will be in 'My Computer' or 'Computer' on Windows (PC). Copy the APK file into a folder of your choice in your Android smartphone. You will now be able to search for the file location in the My files folder of your device. Find the APK file, tap it, then hit Install.

And now you're done, congratulations, you have your app. Just open it up from your smartphone and make sure it works properly. If it doesn't, repeat the process with a different APK file. You may have to try a different APK site.

Do you download APK files? Which do you recommend? Let us know in the comments!

The best APK download sites

There are many sources of APK files across the web, but be sure to choose a site you trust. Some APK files may contain malicious software (malware) which could compromise your phone's security. It is best to be cautious before downloading or installing any app from outside of the Play Store.

Generally speaking, APK files found on reputable sites like the ones listed here should be safer to download than from elsewhere, but read some reviews and user comments before downloading or installing an APK.

With APKs you can get app versions not yet available on Google Play. / © NextPit (screenshot)

APKMirror is generally regarded as the safest option out there. It is now owned and operated by the Android Police, and those guys know what they are talking about. APKPure is another good option. Security is a priority on this site and you can download APKs without having to worry about spyware and viruses. Finally, Aptoide is a good resource for APKs. It has more than 200 million users, apparently.

Read more on this topic: