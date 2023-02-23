Realme's Dynamic Island-like feature could end up on OnePlus or Oppo's phones

The Dynamic Island has proven to be a popular addition to iPhones . Despite how cumbersome it is compared to current designs in Android devices, some manufacturers aren't afraid to copy Apple's retreating style. That would be the case of Chinese brand Realme after it accidentally revealed an upcoming feature that would mimic iPhone's Dynamic Island .

An executive of Realme global has shared on Twitter a new software feature called "Mini Capsule" that will overlay content on the centered selfie camera cutout of the display. The effect is comparable to the Dynamic Island where the elements are projected in a pill-shape area and that also dynamically changes in form.

In the seemingly removed Twitter post, it was shown that Mini Capsule can display Super VOOC charging status. And in a separate video clip courtesy of a well-known leaker, it demonstrated that the graphical interface could work even in the unlocked state of the phone, which is similar to how Apple's Dynamic Island works on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (review).

Realme's Mini Capsule works like iPhone's Dynamc Island / © Twitter/u/Onleaks

Additionally, it is safe to say that users would be allowed to entirely disable too if they feel not seeing a clone iPhone interface. However, we'll need to wait how Realme is going to implement this on the rest of its devices.

Dynamic Island for Oppo or OnePlus

Considering that Realme is under the management of Oppo, the feature could likely end up on Oppo's smartphones and possibly on OnePlus devices as well. As usual, its sister brands may utilize a different moniker instead of calling it Mini Capsule.

Realme is not the first company to offer Dynamic Island-like feature to Android. A free app called dynamicSpot has been available in Play Store since last year. It gives a customizable floating island that houses notifications or serves as an extended interface to control music playback or preview messages.

Do you think brands should stop copying Apple and instead deliver new features on Android? We'd like to hear your answers in the comment section.