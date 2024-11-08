Google has begun rolling out the first monthly update for Pixel devices based on Android 15 . This update introduces the latest November security patch alongside various bug fixes and a set of new features, including a long-awaited charging limit tool.

Google Pixel Phones Gain Fixed Charging Limit Option

For years, Google Pixel phones have featured adaptive charging to help preserve battery health, but unlike Android devices from other manufacturers, they lacked a fixed charging limit feature—until now, that is. With the latest Android 15 update, Pixel users can now set a fixed charge level at 80 percent to help extend the battery's longevity.

While the charging limit feature is part of the November Pixel update, it's expected to activate via a server-side update, according to user Slim Rock in Assemble Debug's Telegram group (via Android Authority). This means Pixel devices running the latest firmware may see the charging limit feature appear later.

The 80% charging limit is found in the Charging optimization section / © Telegram/u/SlimRock

In the shared screenshot, the charging limit option appears within the Charging Optimization section of the battery settings, labeled "Limit to 80%," just below Adaptive Charging. Notably, it only functions when charging optimization is enabled.

This update brings Pixel devices in line with other manufacturers, as brands like Samsung have offered similar options on Galaxy devices for years. Even Apple's iPhones have featured a comparable Optimized Battery Charging mode, which was recently enhanced to Battery Intelligence in iOS 18.

Fixes for Camera Tilt, Display Issues, and More

Beyond the new charging limit, the November update addresses a prominent camera issue affecting the Pixel 9 Pro (review), where users reported a tilting or imbalanced viewfinder when zooming between the rear cameras.

The update also includes fixes for Bluetooth range, random display flickering, adaptive display issues, and overall performance stability.

This update is compatible with all Pixel devices running Android 15, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, Pixel 9, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet (review). However, as Google noted, the update release will be staggered, and availability may vary by carrier and model.

Have you received the update on your Pixel device yet? Let us know if you’ve discovered any other new features or changes in the comments.