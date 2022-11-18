Android 13 update arrives on Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4

Following the release of OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13 for unlocked Galaxy S22 (Ultra) models in the US, Samsung announces today that the major update is rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. With the update, the South Korean company completed the update to its 2022's flagship range.

The update has been available for beta testers as the definite version last week. Only today that the stable One UI 5 has been seeded to public users starting with Samsung's home turf in South Korea. Correspondingly, availability to other regions is expected to follow afterward including stateside.

Also read: Samsung One UI 5 Review

New features with One UI 5 on Android 13 OS

Alongside the November 2022 security patches, the update brings exciting features such as a stackable widget, extensive wallpaper, and lock screen customizability, and a more intuitive keyboard. There are also improvements in security and privacy management as well as the introduction of the Bixby Text Call feature.

Samsung is also updating the Galaxy A52 5G which was released in early 2021. The firmware is available in Russia though it should pop up for users in other countries anytime soon.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Amazon and instantly save $350! To device database

How to update to Android 13 on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4

If you're not notified, you can manually check and update by going to the settings and searching for the software update. Alternatively, go to Settings > Software Update > tap Download and Install if it is available. It is recommended to connect to Wi-Fi and have your phone plugged in while upgrading.

More importantly, NextPit prepared an Android 13 software tracker for the main smartphones on the market. Of course, we will be updating the list if there is progress along the road.