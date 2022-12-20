MIUI 14: Which Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will receive Android 13

Xiaomi's system for 2023 is official and the Chinese brand announced the first phones that will receive the MIUI 14 update. Besides Xiaomi's own devices, the company will also offer the system—based on Android 13 —to Redmi and Poco phones. Check which phones will receive the update.

During the new system announcement, Xiaomi also presented a list of the first devices that will receive MIUI 14. The list covers only the updates for the Chinese market, but we can expect the equivalent global models to eventually receive the update with Android 13.

MIUI 14 update schedule for the Chinese ROM / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi phones which will be updated to MIUI 14

As Xiaomi hasn't released a full list of devices that will receive MIUI 14 on Western markets, we list here models from the main range that were confirmed to be updated in China and those that are still eligible to receive the update according to the company's promises.

Flagship models from Xiaomi released after the Xiaomi 11T family are promised three MIUI upgrades, which includes the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, but excludes the other models from the Mi 11 range. We will update the list as soon as Xiaomi announces more phones that will receive MIUI 14, but for now, these are the ones officially confirmed:

Xiaomi model Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Xiaomi 11T Xiaomi 11T Pro Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12 Lite Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition Xiaomi 12 Ultra Xiaomi 12S Xiaomi 12S Pro Xiaomi 12S Ultra Xiaomi 12T Xiaomi 12T Pro Xiaomi 12X Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Unconfirmed models based on beta ROMs

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 LE

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi 12 will be one of the first Mi phones to receive MIUI 14 / © NextPit

Redmi phones which will receive MIUI 14

Redmi phones usually receive less updates in comparison to the flagship numbered series, but Xiaomi is improving its update policy even in the low-end line, with these Redmi models promised to be updated to MIUI 14/Android 13:

Redmi model Redmi Note Redmi K50 Redmi K50 Pro Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Redmi Note 11S Redmi Redmi 10 Redmi 10 2022 Redmi 10 5G Redmi 10C Redmi 11 Prime 5G Redmi Pad

Unconfirmed models based on beta ROMs

Redmi K40 / Poco F3

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 11 family is promised to receive the Android 13 update / © NextPit

Poco phones which will be updated to MIUI 14

Poco smartphones do not have a clear update policy and only the Android Enterprise Recommended hot site includes information on which models will be updated. However, the list does not cover all phones released by Poco, so expect to see more models announced to receive MIUI 14 in the future.

Poco model Poco M3 Pro 5G Poco M4 5G Poco M4 Pro Poco M5s Poco X4 Pro 5G

Unconfirmed models based on beta ROMs

Poco F3 / Redmi K40

Poco F5

Poco X3 GT

Poco X5 Pro

Updates for the Poco brand are slightly less clear when it comes to MIUI 14/Android 13 / © NextPit

How to install MIUI 14 on your Xiaomi/Redmi/Poco phone

To update your Xiaomi/Redmi/Poco smartphone to the latest MIUI version follow these steps:

Go to Settings Tap About phone. Choose MIUI version. Tap Check for updates.

Check for MIUI updates on the Settings app / © NextPit

You can also manually install the latest version of MIUI on your Xiaomi smartphone. You can easily download the global build as soon as it is made available by the manufacturer by using the third-party community MIUI Downloader app.

There is also a tutorial on how to receive updates from Xiaomi faster

However, make sure you install the MIUI global ROM version and not the Chinese one on your smartphone. We also advise you not to install custom ROMs from third parties (EU versions without ads, for example) but to settle for the stable version, which is regularly updated and less prone to bugs.

You can download and install the latest version of MIUI on your Xiaomi smartphone yourself / © NextPit

So this is the current list of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones slated to receive MIUI 14. Remember that this list will be updated as soon as Xiaomi announces more models, and start rolling out Android 13 for its phones.

Did I forget a specific model or is your Xiaomi phone already running MIUI 14? Share your tips and comments below!