Matter arrives for Amazon—These Echo devices are now Matter-ready

Amazon is sticking to its pledge by bringing Matter to its smart home platform. Announced today, the rollout hits more than a dozen Echo hubs, speakers, and displays. The retail giant is also updating bulbs, plugs, and switches for easy setup with Android on top of getting Alexa support .

Similarly, Google has added Matter for select Home and Nest models through automatic OTA software updates last week. Together with Amazon, the two become the first major names to enable the new smart home standard that aims to simplify existing ecosystems and make them interoperable.

Which Amazon Echo will get Matter support

The update Amazon is releasing will add Matter over Wi-Fi for seventeen Echo models, which in turn will serve as controllers for Matter-certified accessories and devices. Amazon also says that all supported Matter hardware can tap Alexa the same as existing smart home devices certified for "Works with Alexa". Unfortunately, Thread is not part of this update.

Besides the listed Echo devices below, Amazon plans to expand Matter to more products in the future. For now, users can expect automatic firmware rollout for the following devices:

5th gen. Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock

4th gen. Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with Clock

3rd gen. Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with Clock

2nd gen. Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8

3rd gen. Echo Show 10

Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8

Echo Studio

Echo Input

Echo Flex

Echo Plus v2

Affiliate offer Echo Dot (2022) Amazon's latest Echo Dot speaker is 44 percent off today!

As with other functions, Samsung and Amazon are expected to ship multi-admin control next year. This will enable cross-platform support for users on both ecosystems. Unfortunately, the company has not given the exact launch date for this.

Which of the Matter features are you looking forward to most? We'd love to hear your thoughts on this.