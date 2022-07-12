Get the best out of your streaming subscriptions with this Amazon Fire TV Stick deal

If you want to stream high-quality content with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, HDR10+ in 4K, you are in the right place. The streaming kit of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is discounted by 36% for only $34.99 and with Wi-Fi 6!

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is discounted on Amazon by 36%.

From $54.99 , only $34.99.

, only $34.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers the best specs in the Fire Stick line.

To enjoy a good streaming experience, you do not necessarily need to know about streaming bitrates, supported audio and video codecs, and the likes. If you have a proper 4K television with Dolby Vision support and a Dolby Atmos soundbar, then the only thing you are missing is a capable streaming kit.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max includes everything you need to get started and enjoy a good, care-free (and cable-free) streaming experience. Now in this deal, you can find it for $34.99, making the 4K Max half the price of the Fire TV Cube but almost as good.

This super discount is part of Amazon Prime Day, which officially started today, July 12, and runs until tomorrow, July 13.

Why buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers a good balance between quality features and price, sitting comfortably before the much more expensive Fire TV Cube.

It supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more streaming services and gives you some of the best quality content without bulky equipment and many cables. The small form factor does not constrain it from packing some serious performance. With a 1.8 GHz quad-core CPU and 750 MHz GPU, the 4K Max is the strongest stick in the line.

This basically means that it opens apps faster, navigates faster, and supports Picture in Picture Live View. The increased memory of 2 GB may also prove beneficial to video game streaming that is possible with a Luna cloud gaming subscription and a Luna controller.

The package comes with a handy Fire TV remote with integrated Alexa support so that you can control everything, even if the remote is slightly out of reach on a table while you snuggle on the couch.

Additionally, the device comes with the latest connectivity technology, Wi-Fi 6, which increases the overall performance of your connection with compatible routers. The Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity allows the device to be directly connected with speakers, headphones, microphones, and more.

But let us get a bit more technical. What can you actually enjoy with the 4K Max? Well, assuming you have a compatible TV and sound system, you can enjoy 4K UHD content in HDR10+. Additionally, the 4K Max can decode Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Which streaming box do you use? Let us know in the comments!