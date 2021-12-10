Hot deal! Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 up to 33% off

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is currently in a "hot" deal on the Amazon Store. The popular tablet is known to be an absolute bang for the buck, and even NextPit Editors choose them as a go-to gift!

TL;DR

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is discounted by 33% on Amazon.

From the original $149.99 only $99.99 .

only . It is an ideal daily tablet for all your streaming needs.

Why to invest in the Amazon Fire HD 10?

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is the 10th generation of the famous Fire lineup of tablets. The tablet is praised for being an all-around, inexpensive tablet that will cover your daily needs such as basic browsing, streaming, and an occasional game.

Obviously, the main selling point of the tablet is the price. For only $149.99 $99.99, you get a tablet with an octa-core processor, a bright Full HD 1080p display, a 12-hour battery and expandable memory up to 1 TB for all your movies.

Fire HD 10 tablet for $99.99

In addition, the convenient tablet can be combined with a keyboard and a year-round Microsoft Office 365 subscription, for $179.98. This will turn the small tablet into a handy multitool for your online needs. Microsoft Word requires little introduction, while the 1 TB of online cloud storage will spare you the need to get an expandable memory.

Fire HD 10 tablet + Keyboard Case + MS Office 365

Finally, you also get a couple of cameras, a 2 MP selfie and a 5 MP primary shooter that will allow you to carry out basic calls and even photos of your pets!

Are you interested in similar deals? Let me know in the comments!