"Alexa, you got so round." Amazon introduces new Echo range

Amazon is reinventing itself and expanding its smart home portfolio with numerous new products. The Smart Speaker Echo gets a completely new design. The Fire TV Stick has also been revised.

The new Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) looks amazingly similar to Apple's iMac G4. The new 10.1-inch smart display with motion functionality is placed on a speaker and follows the user during video calls by panning movements. Alexa is of course onboard and the new premium Echo will be "available soon" in black or white at a price of £239.99 in the UK.

The Echo range is now roundish

On October 22nd the new 4th generation Echo Dot will also be released. The small smart speaker has changed in 2020 and is now as round as a ball. Amazon emphasizes that the change in design is said to have improved the sound above all. The new round Echo Dot (4th generation) will be available at a price of £49.99. There are three colors to choose from: white, black, and blue-grey. Like the previous models, the Echo Dot is also available with an LED clock display and will cost ten pounds more. The Echo Dot 4 with a clock will be released on November 5, 2020.

The big brother of the Echo Dot was also completely renewed. The Echo (4th generation) now also comes in a rounded design and should sound much better. Just like the small Alexa Speaker, the Echo is compatible with the Zigbee Smart Home Hub. The new Echo costs £89.99 and will be released on October 22nd, 2020. Amazon has also put together a bundle that you can pre-order: The new Echo (4th gen) with Philips Hue White LED for free on top.

New Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite

For a long time, it was speculated when Amazon would release a new generation of the Fire TV Stick. Now the new Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote control is available. It is supposed to have 50 percent more performance compared to the previous model and streams in FullHD. A real innovation is the Alexa voice remote control, which also has TV control buttons. This means that the Fire TV Stick can be operated by voice command in the future.

The new Fire TV Stick will be released on 30 September and costs £39.99. The new lite version of the Fire TV Stick also comes with a new remote control and voice control. Unlike the more expensive model, however, it does not have TV control buttons. The Fire TV Stick Lite will also be released on September 30th and costs £29.99.

