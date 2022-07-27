Amazon plans to show ads on its Echo Show smart displays

Amazon may soon display ads on its Echo Show smart displays. The planned move is said to keep and generate the interest of developers towards its Alexa platform rather than creating a new revenue source, according to the latest report of Bloomberg.

TL;DR

Amazon Echo Show smart displays may soon show ads made by its developers.

The move will entice developers to promote their Alexa apps and skills.

It is unclear if when it will start and to which region first.

If you think your Echo Show is safe from invasive advertisements like you're getting from an Android or Google Nest device, then think again. Amazon is now intending to introduce pop-up and display ads right onto your smart display at home. And hopefully, not on its Echo smart speakers because we can't imagine how it will go with Alexa alerting you to some random recommendations.

Affiliate offer Amazon Echo Show 5 Get the Echo Show 5 2021 with 53% off today! To device database

As the interest in its platform wanes, Amazon's initiative will focus on bringing different Echo apps and Alexa skills made by these third-party developers instead of showing generic commercials. In exchange, developers will have an advantage to promote their apps while increasing engagements and purchases. Eventually, it will also entice more developers to create apps for Amazon's smart home ecosystem over the period.

There is still no word yet if when is Amazon going to implement its plan of enabling advertorials on its smart displays. It could arrive as a software update for the entire Echo Show lineup. Regardless, the company's recent decision hints that it is serious about making Alexa platform richer and usable for its smart home users.

Affiliate offer Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Prefer a smart speaker with no ads? Check out the Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation or 2020 model.

On the other hand, Google's Nest displays such as on Nest Hub 2 are already known to integrate ads if the users are not subscribed to one of its premium plans. It typically appears as on-screen text or banner and sometimes runs along with the search results presented by Google Assistant.

What do you think about having ads on your smart home devices? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.