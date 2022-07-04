Extra tough: Amazfit T-Rex 2 just survived a trip from space

Zepp, the company behind Amazfit, has finished putting its rugged T-Rex 2 through an extreme test. The team behind the stunt used a helium-filled balloon to lift the smartwatch from earth until it reached a near vacuum level of space to see if it would survive freezing temperatures and intense pressure.

TL;DR

Zepp sent its rugged Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch into space.

The smartwatch survived the freezing temperature and near-vacuum pressure.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 features dual-band GPS and passed 15 military grade standards for $230 price.

While boasting -40-degree centigrade (–40°F) and up to a 10 ATM rating, Zepp wants you to know that the Amazfit T-Rex 2 would survive more than its advertised ratings. Along with the retained military-grade standard of the T-Rex Pro, the second gen rugged smartwatch boasts an ultra-low temperature function and upgraded multi-band navigation. In addition, it also features a larger display and battery capacity than its predecessor.

During the test, the smartwatch reached a record altitude of 34,553 meters (113,362 feet). At this level, the temperature reached minus 64 degrees centigrade (–72°F) while the air pressure tipped 0.9 hecto Pascals, which is way out of the standard sea level at 1013 hP (15°C).