Extra tough: Amazfit T-Rex 2 just survived a trip from space

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Amazfit T Rex 2 black and gold grey green colors
Zepp, the company behind Amazfit, has finished putting its rugged T-Rex 2 through an extreme test. The team behind the stunt used a helium-filled balloon to lift the smartwatch from earth until it reached a near vacuum level of space to see if it would survive freezing temperatures and intense pressure.

TL;DR

  • Zepp sent its rugged Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch into space.
  • The smartwatch survived the freezing temperature and near-vacuum pressure.
  • Amazfit T-Rex 2 features dual-band GPS and passed 15 military grade standards for $230 price.

While boasting -40-degree centigrade (–40°F) and up to a 10 ATM rating, Zepp wants you to know that the Amazfit T-Rex 2 would survive more than its advertised ratings. Along with the retained military-grade standard of the T-Rex Pro, the second gen rugged smartwatch boasts an ultra-low temperature function and upgraded multi-band navigation. In addition, it also features a larger display and battery capacity than its predecessor.

During the test, the smartwatch reached a record altitude of 34,553 meters (113,362 feet). At this level, the temperature reached minus 64 degrees centigrade (–72°F) while the air pressure tipped 0.9 hecto Pascals, which is way out of the standard sea level at 1013 hP (15°C).

Throughout the entire flight time, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 was turned on including when the time it plunged back into earth at the speed of 214 kilometers per hour (133 mph). The team used the dual-band GPS that supports five satellite systems in order to track the device when it landed back to earth.

Other features and price of Amazfit T-Rex 2 GPS smartwatch

In terms of health and fitness tracking, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 includes continuous heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress level monitoring. There are also more than 158 plus sports modes available. Zepp is already selling the Amazfit T-Rex 2 for $230 and it runs on the custom Zepp OS based on the free RTOS.

