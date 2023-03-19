Amazfit GTR Mini launched: Tiny Smartwatch with Plenty of Features

Those who aren't into bulky watches might like the idea of this new smartwatch from Zepp or formerly known as Huami. The company is launching a lighter and cheaper version of the Amazfit GTR 4 (review) , which is arriving as the GTR Mini.

The Amazfit GTR Mini comes in a 42 mm casing made of stainless that also results in a thinner profile than the Amazfit GTR 4. It is measured with thickness at 9.3 mm and tips the scale at 24.6 grams compared to the bigger model at 12.4 mm and 34 grams, respectively. In addition, the wearable is rated with 5 ATM water resistance. It has a replaceable silicon strap in 20 mm size as well.

Despite the compact size, the GTR Mini is no slouch either and remains as capable as the bigger model. It has a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a 416x416 pixel resolution, albeit smaller than the 1.43-inch display of the full-size GTR. Like on the more expensive smartwatch, the panel is protected by a tempered glass and gets an anti-fingerprint coating.

Amazfit GTR Mini in blue and pink / © Amazfit

Battery life on the GTR Mini is estimated to reach up to 14 days in normal usage, which is on par with the GTR 4 with a bigger battery. Similarly, continuous use of the five-point GPS during workout is up to 25 hours. Accordingly, the watch can be fully charged for two hours.

In terms of health tracking functions, Amazfit's GTR Mini can record 24/7 heart rate alongside support for blood oxygen and stress monitoring. It can also tell if you have an abnormal level of any indicators. For fitness, there are more than 120 sports modes including seven types of automatic workout detection.

Amazfit GTR Mini price and release date

Zepp is adding wider support for third-party apps on the ZeppOS 2.0. Meaning, you can now add membership cards and games on top of typical watch applications through the Zepp mobile app. And one of the major differences between the GTR Mini to the GTR 4 is that the smaller smartwatch lacks a microphone for voice calls and commands, though you can still be notified right on your wrist.

The Amazfit GTR Mini is already available globally, including the U.S. and the UK and retails for $120 and £130, respectively. On the other hand, it is priced €130 in most European countries. The color options are black, pink, and blue.

How much are you willing to spend on buying a smartwatch? Would you consider that Apple or Samsung watches are overly priced? Share with us your opinions.