Amazfit GTR Mini launched: Tiny Smartwatch with Plenty of Features

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Amazfit GTR Mini
© Amazfit

Those who aren't into bulky watches might like the idea of this new smartwatch from Zepp or formerly known as Huami. The company is launching a lighter and cheaper version of the Amazfit GTR 4 (review), which is arriving as the GTR Mini.

The Amazfit GTR Mini comes in a 42 mm casing made of stainless that also results in a thinner profile than the Amazfit GTR 4. It is measured with thickness at 9.3 mm and tips the scale at 24.6 grams compared to the bigger model at 12.4 mm and 34 grams, respectively. In addition, the wearable is rated with 5 ATM water resistance. It has a replaceable silicon strap in 20 mm size as well.

Despite the compact size, the GTR Mini is no slouch either and remains as capable as the bigger model. It has a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a 416x416 pixel resolution, albeit smaller than the 1.43-inch display of the full-size GTR. Like on the more expensive smartwatch, the panel is protected by a tempered glass and gets an anti-fingerprint coating.

Amazfit GTR Mini colors
Amazfit GTR Mini in blue and pink / © Amazfit

Battery life on the GTR Mini is estimated to reach up to 14 days in normal usage, which is on par with the GTR 4 with a bigger battery. Similarly, continuous use of the five-point GPS during workout is up to 25 hours. Accordingly, the watch can be fully charged for two hours.

In terms of health tracking functions, Amazfit's GTR Mini can record 24/7 heart rate alongside support for blood oxygen and stress monitoring. It can also tell if you have an abnormal level of any indicators. For fitness, there are more than 120 sports modes including seven types of automatic workout detection.

Amazfit GTR Mini price and release date

Zepp is adding wider support for third-party apps on the ZeppOS 2.0. Meaning, you can now add membership cards and games on top of typical watch applications through the Zepp mobile app. And one of the major differences between the GTR Mini to the GTR 4 is that the smaller smartwatch lacks a microphone for voice calls and commands, though you can still be notified right on your wrist.

The Amazfit GTR Mini is already available globally, including the U.S. and the UK and retails for $120 and £130, respectively. On the other hand, it is priced €130 in most European countries. The color options are black, pink, and blue.

How much are you willing to spend on buying a smartwatch? Would you consider that Apple or Samsung watches are overly priced? Share with us your opinions. 

Source: Amazfit

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing