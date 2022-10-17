Zepp's launches Amazfit Falcon that is tougher than Apple Watch Ultra

Amazfit has been pretty busy launching smartwatches lately. Its latest addition is the Amazfit Falcon, which was leaked earlier this month. The watch offers an upgraded ATM water resistance and more premium build while making it the company's most expensive smartwatch to date.

In terms of rugged features, Amazfit's Falcon is a step-up version to the Amazfit T-Rex 2. The new smartwatch comes with titanium casing and sapphire glass. This tougher build is paired with a 20ATM rating, which even beats the Apple Watch Ultra's 5ATM waterproofing. Amazfit says that the Falcon is suitable for high-speed seawater sports such as diving or jet skiing.

External accessories compatibility

The Zepp-owned brand retained the MIL-STD-810 or military grade certifications as well as the operating temperature range of 70 °C to -40 °C (158 °F to -40 °F). Despite the extra protection, the Amazfit Falcon weighs a smidge lighter and thinner. Its touch AMOLED display is measured at 1.28-inch wide and gets up to 1000 peak brightness. Furthermore, a total of four mechanical buttons are present.

About 150 plus sports mode are supported while smart recognition is limited to eight. Zepp's AI-powered Coach app is shipped with the watch. What's also confirmed is the compatibility of external accessories including heart rate belts and cycling power meters. More importantly, the watch can sync data to third-party apps including Apple Health, Strava, Adidas, Relive, and Google Fit.

Amazfit Falcon rugged GPS smartwatch with sapphire glass and titanium casing / © Amazfit / GSMArena

Missing smartwatch features

Like the cheaper Amazfit GTS 4 and GTR 4 watches, the smart functions and biometric tracking on the Falcon are disappointingly unchanged. It has a 24/7 heart, blood oxygen, and stress monitoring. VO2 Max and sleep tracking are also available but with a missing microphone for voice calling and command.

Meanwhile, the Amazfit Falcon now boasts a 6-satellite dual GPS positioning system compared to the T-Rex 2 that is limited to five. Users can take advantage of live navigation through importing routes and maps on the Zepp app. According to Amazfit, the Falcon lasts up to 14 days in a single charge with modest usage or equivalent to 38 hours with continuous GPS.

Amazfit Falcon price and availability

The Zepp's Amazfit Falcon rugged GPS smartwatch is already available in major countries and costs $500 in the US. It only comes in one color, but the 22 mm silicone band is replaceable, thanks to the standard pin buckle design.