Still a Prime Exclusive! Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch at a low, low cost!

Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch is rather impressive as far as fitness watches go—especially pertaining to its performance— and the price of this exclusive deal on Amazon ain't half bad either! Perhaps you're in the market for a simple, wallet friendly fitness wearable . Launched last year to grab the attention of folks with a not-so-full pocketbook, the Amazfit made it's way to the States. This entry-level wearable is not quite the Amazfit Bip 7 we talked about last week, but in the features department, buyers probably will happy with this purchase, especially at such a low price point.

Does this oldie-but-a-goodie fitness watch have what it takes to step up to some of the best fitness trackers out there? Have a look at some specifications to make a wise decision that suits your needs while keeping some extra bills in your pocket.

The Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch Fitness Tracker is a Prime Exclusive Deal on Amazon.

The original price was $59.99, with the 17% discount, it’ll run you $49.99.

Super user-friendly with nine days of go-go juice.

Sure, it's a simple smartwatch fitness tracker with a square display, but some of the features are quite powerful for an entry level model. Consider a SpO2 sensor (aka blood oxygen tracking) with a 1.43-inch TFT LCD screen—fitted inside a plastic chassis—and its many other features. One is able to set the display to remain on all day or come to life when you lift up your wrist, for example. Other features include 60+ sports modes, the ability to record a wide range of physical activities (automatically and with sharp accuracy), with a water resistance of 50 meters.

Why choose the Amazfit Bip U?

As previously mentioned, this model is very user-friendly, especially to those just beginning to enjoy the use of a smartwatch fitness tracker. Weighing in at only about 31g, you might think the device isn't on your wrist. The big display is easy on the eyes at a resolution of 320x302 pixels. You can make or take calls, and send messages.

Your reminders are easy to understand, and smart notifications are a little bit fun. Don't forget other useful apps like calendars, an alarm clock, weather forecasting, music access and camera control. The BIP U pairs easily with most iOS 10.0 & Android 5.0 or higher versions. Aside from its features as an entry model, the price is certainly right.

