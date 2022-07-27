Airversa's Purelle smart air purifier is Homekit and Thread enabled

Airversa launches its first smart purifier that is compatible with both Apple Homekit and Thread wireless protocol. The Purelle or AP2 is a compact and portable smart air purifier designed to clean medium to large rooms while featuring low noise output and up to three stage filtration system.

TL;DR

Airversa Purelle AP2 smart air purifier supports Thread and Apple Homekit.

The smart purifier features 130 CADR and low noise purification.

Airversa Purelle smart air purifier retails for $200.

This year, we see the arrival of thread-enabled smart devices as more brands focus on enhanced security features. Airversa's latest Purelle smart air purifier supports a Thread router. This technology provides more protection through a separate mesh network. Apple's Homepod mini hub and TV 4K come with the border router to enable this function. A Bluetooth connection is utilized if there is no available Thread hub.

Learn more: How to add a Homekit accessory using your iPhone

Features of Airversa Purelle smart air purifier

In terms of basic purification, Airversa Purelle boasts 130 CADR (221 m³/hr) or equivalent to cleaning a 1000 sq. feet (93 sq. m) room in 60 minutes but should be faster in optimal room size. The purifier uses a 3-stage True HEPA filtration system. It removes 99.97% of most common contaminants measuring down to 0.3 microns.

Airversa Purelle features touch display with mode selection and timer while projecting air quality details / © Airversa

Moreover, the purifier uses a PM2.5 sensor where you can check the air quality on the built-in touch display. There is also an LED ring that changes in color depending on the quality of ambient air. The Sleep mode only produces 28 dB of noise and can be accessed right on the display or through the Sleekpoint app.

Additionally, users can take advantage of smart scheduling and voice commands through Siri as long as there's an Apple hub available. There's no mention this will be compatible to the upcoming Matter standard.

The Airversa Purelle (AP2) is priced for $200 but it is now discounted from the company's website for $180. It will also be launched in the UK and Europe but currently listed as unavailable from respective Amazon stores.